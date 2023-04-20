Submit Release
EU and UNDP launch ‘Energy saving in images’ contest in Moldova

The European Union and UNDP have launched a photography contest – ‘Energy saving in images’ – to promote renewable energy and energy efficiency in Moldova.

The competition is open to all photographers, amateurs or professionals of all ages wishing to share the innovative and inspiring ways in which energy can be saved and used in a responsible and sustainable way.

The organisers suggest the following topics that can be addressed: best portrait, landscapes and building, innovation, and creativity.

The winning works will be exhibited during events dedicated to Europe Day. The winners will receive special prizes, including a DSLR camera, professional lens filter sets, and high-capacity memory cards.

The deadline for applications is 5 May.

