Spring Chinook Salmon Fishing Update 4/20/2023: Rapid River Run, Hells Canyon, and Clearwater River Fisheries

Hi everybody.

The spring Chinook Salmon season starts this Saturday (April 22, 2022), so I figured it was time to start providing my weekly spring Chinook Salmon fishery updates. I will be providing updates on the Rapid River Run fishery that occurs in the lower Salmon and Little Salmon rivers, the Hells Canyon fishery which occurs from Hells Canyon Dam downstream about 50 miles to Dug Bar boat ramp, and the Clearwater River basin fishery.

My plans are to provide weekly updates on these spring Chinook Salmon fisheries from now until they close. These updates will provide information on what the run looks like, what our harvest share is, how many fish have been harvested, where people are catching fish, and any changes in the rules or seasons that might have or will occur. I will try to get these updates out by at least Wednesday each week (I will likely skip next week due to meetings I have).

For those of you who are unsure of what the seasons and limits are for this year, you can click on this link (2023 spring Chinook rules) to get all the details on what river reaches are open, when the fisheries occur, and what the limits are. Because changes in the fishery can occur quickly, before going out, please be sure to check in on this website, contact IDFGD staff, or follow the blogs I put out to get an up-to-date status on the different fisheries.

Several of you asked, when providing my first update, could I explain what type of public support there was for starting the seasons the way we did. I thought this was a great idea, so I have added a section called “2023 Public Input and Season Setting” below that covers why the Fish and Game Commission adopted the seasons and limits they did to start the fisheries this year. If this is not of interest to you, and you just want to learn what this year’s return is looking like, just skip down to the section called “2023 Forecast”.

2023 Public Input and Season Setting

The first thing people should be aware of is that over the years we have worked with the public to develop tables that describe the types of seasons and limits they would like to see implemented based on the size of the run. We often refer to these tables as “harvest matrixes”. I have included the harvest matrix for each of the three spring Chinook Salmon fisheries below. You will notice that these tables all have the same column headers, and the first column header is called “Adult Harvest Share”. The more harvest there is available, the more days of the week you can fish, the higher the limits will be, and the more areas will be open to fishing. The goal is to provide lots of harvest opportunities when the runs are large, but as the harvest shares decline, regulations would become more restrictive to help extend the length of the season. These tables have been tweaked over the years, typically at the request of the public, to provide more of the types of opportunity the public desires. People should be aware that in our public input process (public meetings and internet survey) we ask people if they are supportive of the guidelines provided in these harvest matrixes, and typically we go with “majority rules”.

The harvest matrix below is for the Rapid River run fishery, and the reason there is a row shaded in grey is because this year we are forecasting the harvest share will be about 3,800 fish. When we asked the public this year (at public meetings and through the internet) if they wanted to start the season using the guidelines described in the shaded area of the table below, about 80% said they did. Because there was such high support these are the seasons and limits the commission adopted. Some people said they were not happy with how we plan to distribute harvest between the lower Salmon and Little Salmon rivers (50/50), but we let the public know we would address that issue next year when we had better information to share with them.