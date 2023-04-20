Youth4Regions: apply for EU programme for aspiring journalists

The European Commission invites aspiring journalists from EaP countries with a background in journalism to take part in its Youth4Regions programme, scheduled for 7-13 October 2023. The programme will take place in Brussels, Belgium.

Youth4Regions is helping journalism students and young journalists to discover what the EU is doing in their region.

The programme offers training on journalism and EU Cohesion Policy, chance to receive mentorship from established journalists from your country, working side by side with renowned journalists during the EU Regions’ Week, and visits to the EU institutions. The participants will also get an opportunity to take part as a journalist in European Commission press trips to EU Member States.

Accommodation, food and travel expenses are covered by the European Commission.

The deadline for application is 10 July.

Find out more

Press release