Understanding a shared past: EU4Dialogue Summer School invites historians from South Caucasus and Moldova

The EU-funded EU4Dialogue project is organising a one-week summer school for young historians from the South Caucasus and Moldova that will take place on 12–18 August 2023 near Tampere, Finland.

The ‘EU4Dialogue: Improving exchanges across the divide through education and culture’ project and Tampere Peace Research Institute (TAPRI) at Tampere University, invite applications to the summer school ‘History vs. Histories: The Interactive Approach to Understanding a Shared Past’.

This educational initiative aims to foster exchange, joint learning, and networking among future and early career historians from the South Caucasus and Moldova. It will provide an opportunity to increase their professional expertise and knowledge about alternative ways of studying, teaching, and representing history. The learning openings offered by the summer school will help young historians overcome conflict-inducing narratives and look at history from non-conflictual angles.

Advanced master’s degree students or PhD students (1st or 2nd year) in history-related disciplines from South Caucasus and Moldova (including conflict affected regions) are eligible to apply. The applicants should be able to study and communicate in English.

All costs for participants, including travel-related costs, accommodation, meals, and excursions are fully covered by the EU-funded project.

The application deadline is 8 May, 2023.

