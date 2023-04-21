WORLD'S FASTEST GROWING CRUISE LINE SAILS INTO NEW YORK CITY AS MSC CRUISES LAUNCHES YEAR-ROUND SAILINGS ON MSC MERAVIGLIA

There were 2,043 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,762 in the last 365 days.
NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC Cruises—the world's third-largest and fastest growing cruise line—arrived in New York City this morning when MSC Meraviglia docked at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. Starting Saturday, the modern and glamorous megaship will sail from the Big Apple to The Bahamas and Florida, Canada and New England, and Bermuda. Itineraries will be available year-round, resulting in a sizeable and ongoing economic impact to the region and confirming MSC Cruises' commitment to the New York cruise market.
MSC Meraviglia is one of the world's biggest ships, with a long list of activities and amenities to match. She is known as "The Ship for All Seasons" thanks to expansive indoor and outdoor public spaces and a pool deck with a roof that opens and closes depending on the weather. MSC Cruises is deploying the ship to New York as part of an ongoing pledge to bring its largest, most modern ships to the U.S. market as it continues to grow in the region. New York City joins Miami and Port Canaveral on the cruise line's roster of North American homeports.
Rubén Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, said: "When we chose New York as the next step in our North American expansion, we knew that MSC Meraviglia would be the perfect ship, given her versatility and offerings for a wide variety of climates. She's big and innovative, she offers something for everyone, and now she's more accessible than ever for our guests in and around New York. We're thrilled to give guests from the Northeast a direct link to our private destination—Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve—which is part of our fantastic itineraries to The Bahamas. As the year goes on, they'll have other options like spending several days exploring Bermuda, or heading north for the breathtaking fall foliage in Canada and New England."
Itineraries from New York on MSC Meraviglia include:
Economic Impact
According to data from the NYC Economic Development Corporation and CLIA, the Cruise Lines International Association, MSC Cruises' expansion to New York City and ongoing deployment of MSC Meraviglia in the region is expected to generate significant economic impact:
About MSC Meraviglia
At 1,036 feet long and 213 feet tall, with an impressive 19 decks and capacity of more than 5,700 guests, MSC Meraviglia is a vacation destination in its own right—packed with innovative features to provide an unforgettable experience, including:
Environmental Features
MSC Meraviglia is fitted with innovative technology and solutions to minimize her environmental footprint. These include an exhaust gas cleaning system for cleaner emissions; an advanced wastewater treatment system; smart heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems to recover heat from machinery spaces; and LED lighting and smart devices to significantly save energy. This is part of MSC Cruises' commitment to provide its guests with the best holiday experiences at sea in a sustainable manner.
To learn more about MSC Meraviglia, click here.
About MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises is the world's third largest cruise brand as well as the market leader in Europe, South America, the Gulf region and Southern Africa. It is also the fastest growing global cruise brand with a strong presence in the Caribbean, North America and the Far East markets.
Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, MSC Cruises is one of the two brands that sit within the Cruise Division of MSC Group, the world's leading and privately held shipping and logistics conglomerate with over 300 years of maritime heritage. MSC Cruises – the contemporary brand - has a modern fleet of 21 vessels combined with a sizeable future global investment portfolio of new vessels, terminals and other assets. The fleet is projected to grow to 23 cruise ships by 2025, with options for six more vessel orders in place through 2030.
MSC Cruises offers its guests an enriching, immersive and safe cruise experience inspired by the Company's European heritage, where they can enjoy international dining, world-class entertainment, award-winning family programs, and the very latest user-friendly technology on board. To learn more about MSC Cruises' itineraries and experience on board its ships, click here.
The line's number one priority has always been the health and safety of its guests and crew, as well as the communities at the destinations its ships serve. In August 2020, MSC Cruises implemented a new comprehensive and robust health and safety protocol to become the first major line to return to sea. To learn more about MSC Cruises' health & safety protocol, click here.
MSC Cruises has long been committed to environmental stewardship, with a long-term goal to achieve net zero emissions for its operations by 2050. The Company is also a significant investor in next-generation environmental marine technologies, with the objective to support their accelerated development and availability industry-wide. To learn more about the Company's environmental commitment, click here.
Finally, to learn more about the MSC Foundation, MSC Group's own vehicle to lead, focus and advance its conservation, humanitarian and cultural commitments, click here.
