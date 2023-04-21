Smart Telehealth Global Market Report 2023: Exponential Adoption of Smartphones and Shift Towards Remote Health Monitoring Bolsters Growth

There were 2,063 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,705 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Telehealth Market Research Report by Component (Hardware, Services, Software), Deployment (On Cloud, On-Premises), End-User - Global Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smart Telehealth Market size was estimated at USD 6,473.57 million in 2022, USD 8,184.67 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.56% to reach USD 42,633.86 million by 2030.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions. In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Challenges
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes vendors in the Global Smart Telehealth Market. based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinder, N: Niche, and V: Vital). The Global Smart Telehealth Market FPNV Positioning Matrix representation/visualization further aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. This provides insights on vendors performance in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. The Global Smart Telehealth Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various strategies for business growth adopted by the vendors. The news in this section covers valuable insights at various stages while keeping up with the business and engaging stakeholders in the economic debate. The Global Smart Telehealth Market Competitive Scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected helps vendors understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strengths and weaknesses, providing insights to enhance products and services.
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Smart Telehealth Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Smart Telehealth Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Smart Telehealth Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Smart Telehealth Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Smart Telehealth Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Smart Telehealth Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Smart Telehealth Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
6. Smart Telehealth Market, by Component
7. Smart Telehealth Market, by Deployment
8. Smart Telehealth Market, by End-User
9. Americas Smart Telehealth Market
10. Asia-Pacific Smart Telehealth Market
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Smart Telehealth Market
12. Competitive Landscape
13. Company Usability Profiles
14. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9m4ryx
