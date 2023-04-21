Circa Behavioral Healthcare Solutions Announces Their New National Compliance Director

Circa Behavioral Healthcare Solutions, a leading provider of behavioral healthcare compliance professional services is pleased to announce the appointment of Maeve O'Neill as its new National Compliance Director.

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Circa Behavioral Healthcare Solutions, a leading provider of behavioral healthcare compliance professional services is pleased to announce the appointment of Maeve O'Neill as its new National Compliance Director. Maeve has worked in behavioral healthcare for 35 years with experience in direct services, program management, and executive leadership. As a former Behavioral Health Surveyor with The Joint Commission, she has a passion for quality care and healthy workplace cultures. She has served many top behavioral health treatment providers in the nation where she developed her specializations in ethics and compliance.

In her new role, Maeve will be responsible for overseeing compliance with all regulatory requirements on a national level. She will work closely with Circa Behavioral clients' executive teams, clinical personnel, and legal counsel to help organizations grow, adapt, and ensure compliance with applicable regulations and ethical standards.

"I am thrilled to join the team at Circa Behavioral and to contribute to the mission of improving the behavioral healthcare industry's effectiveness through leadership, teamwork, and systems," said Ms. O'Neill. "Compliance is critical to ensuring client safety and organizational health, and I am excited to lead the organization's efforts in this area."

"We are excited to welcome Maeve to our team," said Devon Wayt, Founder and CEO. "Her expertise in behavioral healthcare compliance, ethics, and the workforce improvement will be invaluable to our organization as we continue to grow and expand our services."

Maeve O'Neill is earning her Doctorate of Education from Marymount University and holds a Master Degree in Education as well as a Bachelor of Social Work from George Mason University. She is a Licensed Professional Counselor-Supervisor in Texas, a Certified Healthcare Compliance (CHC) professional, and a Certified Dare To Lead™ Facilitator. Most importantly, Maeve is a parent of two young adult children, Aidan and Delaney. They provide guidance and support on her journey and inspire her the most.

Circa Behavioral Healthcare Solutions is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare compliance professional services. With locations in California and Texas and ability to serve nationally, Circa Behavioral offers quality, team-driven, professional services to behavioral healthcare providers. For more information, visit https://circabehavioral.com/.

