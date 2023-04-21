nbkc bank Named Kansas City's Strongest Large Bank

At a time when the banks' financial soundness is increasingly in focus, nbkc bank has been named the strongest large bank in the Kansas City area.

In a recent analysis by the Kansas City Business Journal, nbkc bank ranked first in financial strength among Kansas City banks with $1 billion or more in assets, based on eight metrics which, together, reflect a bank's financial wherewithal. The study used 2022 year-end Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) data to analyze every bank with a presence in Kansas City.

"We are grateful that our consistent approach to managing the bank has resulted in this recognition," said Michael Bartkoski, president and chief executive officer of nbkc bank. "We believe that people are focused on choosing a bank that is financially strong and not risking the safety of the deposits they manage. The study's results can help provide peace of mind to existing and potential customers of our continuous focus on the strength and safety of nbkc bank."

In its analysis, the Business Journal specifically cited nbkc's core capital ratio--at 17.12%, the highest in the category--which measures the reserve capital banks have set aside; its loan-to-deposit ratio, 66.94%, which can be used to determine a bank's flexibility if it is at risk of deposit outflow; and its percentage of deposits covered by FDIC insurance, 86.33%, which analyzes the risk a bank might face were it to need to cover some deposits with its own capital.

The Business Journal ranking is the second prestigious citation nbkc bank has been awarded in 2023. In January, nbkc bank was named the best mortgage lender in Nerdwallet, Inc.'s NRDS 2023 Best Of Awards.

"We appreciate the external recognition we have been receiving," Bartkoski said, "since it reflects the work our teams are doing to protect our customers while making banking simple and helpful."

About nbkc bank

Kansas City-based nbkc is a diversified full-service banking company known for combining innovative technology and personal support to create exceptional client experiences. We offer nationwide, online home lending and consumer banking; community and commercial banking throughout our home region of Kansas City; and banking-as-a-service to fintech companies across the U.S. Formed in 1999, nbkc continues to pursue its mission of leading the industry to simpler and more transparent banking.

