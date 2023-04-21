Statement by Minister Hussen on Eid al-Fitr

Muslims in Canada and around the world observe Eid al-Fitr, a joyous occasion marking the end of Ramadan.

OTTAWA, ON, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - This evening at sundown, Muslim communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Eid al-Fitr is one of the most important holidays in the Islamic faith. It is a time for members of Muslim communities to gather and attend special morning prayers, enjoy communal meals, exchange gifts and greetings with family and loved ones. After a month of fasting and spiritual reflection, Eid al-Fitr is a joyous occasion for communities and a time of celebration.

As we celebrate Eid al-Fitr, we must also acknowledge the recent acts of violence towards Muslim communities across Canada. No one in Canada should feel unsafe in their communities, place of worship, or in their homes and we have to speak up and denounce hate in all its forms, whenever and wherever it occurs.

Our government has taken action to tackle Islamophobia by appointing Amira Elghawaby as Canada's first Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia. Hate has consequences and we cannot permit it to undermine our social fabric and well-being.

Let us find inspiration from the values of compassion, gratitude, and generosity that are at the heart of Islam as we take this opportunity to recognise the many important contributions Muslim Canadians have made, and continue to make, to our country.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I wish everyone celebrating a happy and blessed Eid al-Fitr.

Eid Mubarak!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage