Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,066 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,767 in the last 365 days.

EU nominates new ambassadors to Armenia and Ukraine and chargé d’affaires in Belarus

EU High Representative Josep Borrell today announced the appointment of new heads of EU Delegations to Armenia and Ukraine and a new chargé d’affaires in Belarus.

Vassilis Maragos has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to Armenia. He is currently Head of Unit for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo in the Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission. He has previously served as Head of Unit for Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Eastern Partnership in the same Directorate-General.

Katarina Mathernová has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to Ukraine. She is currently Deputy Director-General in the Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission. She has previously served as Senior Adviser and Manager at the World Bank for the European and Central Asia Vice Presidency.

Steen Nørlov has been nominated as Chargé d’affaires of the EU to Belarus. He has previously served as Head of Office, Representative of the Secretary-General of the Council of Europe on the co-ordination of co-operation programmes of the Council of Europe in Ukraine. He has also served as the Deputy Head of Mission at the Danish Embassy to the Russian Federation.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU nominates new ambassadors to Armenia and Ukraine and chargé d’affaires in Belarus

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more