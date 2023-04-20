EU nominates new ambassadors to Armenia and Ukraine and chargé d’affaires in Belarus

EU High Representative Josep Borrell today announced the appointment of new heads of EU Delegations to Armenia and Ukraine and a new chargé d’affaires in Belarus.

Vassilis Maragos has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to Armenia. He is currently Head of Unit for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo in the Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission. He has previously served as Head of Unit for Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Eastern Partnership in the same Directorate-General.

Katarina Mathernová has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to Ukraine. She is currently Deputy Director-General in the Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission. She has previously served as Senior Adviser and Manager at the World Bank for the European and Central Asia Vice Presidency.

Steen Nørlov has been nominated as Chargé d’affaires of the EU to Belarus. He has previously served as Head of Office, Representative of the Secretary-General of the Council of Europe on the co-ordination of co-operation programmes of the Council of Europe in Ukraine. He has also served as the Deputy Head of Mission at the Danish Embassy to the Russian Federation.

