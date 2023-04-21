Greenberg Traurig Elevates 4 Entertainment & Media Practice Attorneys

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP elevated three attorneys to shareholder in its Entertainment & Media Practice: Ann Brigid Clark, Paul Sarker, and Jared S. Welsh. Alana C. Kirkland was elevated to of counsel.

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP elevated three attorneys to shareholder in its Entertainment & Media Practice: Ann Brigid Clark, Paul Sarker, and Jared S. Welsh. Alana C. Kirkland was elevated to of counsel.

"Our entertainment practice is broad and interdisciplinary, which is why Ann, Paul, Jared, and Alana were elevated – they have all developed specific talents at Greenberg Traurig, which in turn create multifaceted offerings for our clients," said Bobby Rosenbloum, chair of the firm's global Entertainment & Media Practice. "Here in Atlanta, Jared and Alana have demonstrated their continued commitment to providing legal service to our clients in the fields of digital music licensing; film/tv music offerings; name, image and likeness; and a variety of other areas."

"Many of our entertainment clients pursue multiple business avenues, some traditional and some not. Ann's uniquely comprehensive practice, which often finds her shepherding motion picture and television projects from inception to the screen, means she is capable of providing her clients with guidance on a wide variety of issues both here in Los Angeles and globally," said Daniel H. Black, vice chair of the firm's global Entertainment & Media Practice and chair of the West Coast Entertainment & Media Practice.

"Paul consistently delivers tailored legal service to help our clients successfully pursue their varied interests by leveraging his interdisciplinary skillset. We value creative thinkers at Greenberg Traurig, and Paul has demonstrated his dedication to client service on a wide variety of transactions that involve the many novel and evolving issues that permeate the media and sports industries," said Barbara Meili, vice chair of the firm's global Entertainment & Media Practice and chair of the New York Entertainment & Media Practice.

Clark focuses her practice on transactional entertainment, media, and intellectual property matters for both individual artists and companies, with a focus on motion picture, television, and new media content acquisition, production, distribution, and promotion. Clark brings a unique and comprehensive perspective to her practice, having begun her career as an entertainment litigator and outside production counsel for motion picture studios. She often acts in the capacity of an outside business affairs advisor for her clients.

Sarker represents clients across a wide spectrum of practice areas within entertainment, sports, and media. His experience includes mergers and acquisitions, television and digital distribution agreements, , content licensing, production, copyright, recording agreements, technology, sponsorships, endorsements, advertising, rights acquisitions, venue agreements, finance, blockchain/NFT, and guild and union matters.

Welsh counsels' entertainment and digital media companies and creators, from individuals and startups to global brands, on a broad range of entertainment and intellectual property matters, with a focus on complex entertainment and media transactions, particularly digital distribution deals for music and other media with rightsholders including major labels, music publishers, and rights societies in the United States and around the world.

Kirkland focuses on complex entertainment, media, technology, and intellectual property transactions with an emphasis on digital media distribution/media services and the licensing of music, videos, and other entertainment content. She has helped numerous clients capitalize on the increased interest in streaming services by shepherding innovative products and services incorporating music.

