Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,066 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,637 in the last 365 days.

U-LEAD with Europe invites local officials in Ukraine to join Municipal Energy Plan development programme

The EU-funded ‘U-LEAD with Europe’ programme in Ukraine launches a four-month support programme for municipalities that want to develop a quality Municipal Energy Plan with expert support.

The call targets municipalities with a population of up to 50,000 that are ready to delegate three representatives to work on the development of a Municipal Energy Plan, whose duties are related to economic and investment activities, housing and utility services, energy, and project management.

Grouped into small teams, municipal officials will be able to get advice and guidance from experts, prepare a Draft Municipal Energy Plan, exchange experience, and establish contacts with colleagues from other municipalities.

The programme will start on 7 June 2023 and will last four months. It consists of info sessions, seminars, workshops, group and individual consultations. 

The deadline for applications is 8 May.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

U-LEAD with Europe invites local officials in Ukraine to join Municipal Energy Plan development programme

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more