U-LEAD with Europe invites local officials in Ukraine to join Municipal Energy Plan development programme

The EU-funded ‘U-LEAD with Europe’ programme in Ukraine launches a four-month support programme for municipalities that want to develop a quality Municipal Energy Plan with expert support.

The call targets municipalities with a population of up to 50,000 that are ready to delegate three representatives to work on the development of a Municipal Energy Plan, whose duties are related to economic and investment activities, housing and utility services, energy, and project management.

Grouped into small teams, municipal officials will be able to get advice and guidance from experts, prepare a Draft Municipal Energy Plan, exchange experience, and establish contacts with colleagues from other municipalities.

The programme will start on 7 June 2023 and will last four months. It consists of info sessions, seminars, workshops, group and individual consultations.

The deadline for applications is 8 May.

