Global Organic Coagulant Market is Projected to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2027: Stringent Regulatory and Sustainability Mandates for Protecting Environment Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organic Coagulant Market by Type (Polyamine, Polydadmac), Application (Municipal Water Treatment, Industrial Water Treatment), and Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global organic coagulant market size is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2027 from USD 2.0 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Polyamine segment is estimated to be the fastest growing in terms of value amongst other types in the organic coagulant market, in 2027

Polyamine organic coagulants are a type of organic coagulant used in water treatment processes to help remove impurities and suspended solids. They are composed of amine functional group-containing high molecular weight, water-soluble polymers. These functional groups provide polyamine coagulants with a positive charge that enables them to attract and neutralize negatively charged water particles.

Polyamine coagulants are effective in treating a variety of water sources, including wastewater, industrial process water, and potable water. They can help remove organic matter, turbidity, color, and heavy metals from water, and are often used in conjunction with other treatment processes such as filtration or sedimentation.

Municipal water treatment is projected to grow into the fastest growing application in the organic coagulant, in terms of value

Municipal water treatment is the process by which water from natural sources such as rivers, lakes, or groundwater is treated and purified to make it safe for human consumption. Water from these sources is often polluted and contains a large amount of stain-producing dissolved iron and manganese.

To treat these pollutants, organic coagulants are used as a part of the water treatment process to remove impurities and contaminants from the water. These coagulants work by neutralizing the electrical charge of particles in the water, causing them to clump together and form larger particles that can be more easily removed by filtration.

South America is projected to be the third fastest in the organic coagulant market during the forecast period

South America is predicted to be the third fastest growing region amongst others in the organic coagulant market in 2022, in terms of value and volume, Brazil and Argentina is the key countries driving the South American organic coagulant market. The region has considerable scope for water treatment.

Large population size, growing urbanization, and rapid industrialization are some of the factors driving the market. Electricity demand in the region is also increasing due to the growing population and urbanization. The increasing infrastructural development in water treatment is also a major driver for the organic coagulant market in the region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Stringent Regulatory and Sustainability Mandates for Protecting Environment

Declining Freshwater Resources

Harmful Effects of Inorganic Coagulants

Restraints

Availability of Alternative Technologies

Opportunities

Rising Population and Rapid Urbanization in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Sensitivity to Ph and Temperature

Companies Mentioned

Amcon Europe S.R.O.

Aos Treatment Solutions, LLC

Aquachem Industries LLC

Aries Chemical, Inc.

Aulick Chemical Solutions Inc.

Baker Hughes Company

Basf Se

Black Rose Industries Ltd.

Buckman

Chembond Water Technologies Limited

Chemtreat, Inc.

Cinetica Quimica

Cromogenia Units S.A.

Delta Chemical Corp

Ecolab

Geo Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Hydrite Chemical

Kemira Oyj

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Snf Group

Solenis

Usalco

Veolia

Wuxi Lansen Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Zinkan Enterprises, Inc.

