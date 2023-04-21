Industry Veteran Fred Schembri Joins MedFuse as Chief Commercial Officer

MedFuse is pleased to announce the appointment of Fred Schembri as Chief Commercial Officer, assuming responsibility for developing and executing the organization's commercial strategy for growth and expanding the company's market presence.

HOLMDEL, N.J., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedFuse, a rapidly growing data technology company, announced today that Fred Schembri has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Schembri will be responsible for developing and executing the organization's commercial strategy for growth and expanding the company's market presence.

"We are thrilled to welcome Fred to the MedFuse team," said Kevin Jones, CEO of MedFuse. "With over 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry, Fred is a valuable addition to our organization, bringing with him a wealth of knowledge and expertise. He has established a reputation for his exceptional leadership skills and uncompromising dedication to exceeding client expectations, which aligns with our organization's values. Fred's appointment reaffirms our commitment to delivering value to our growing customer base, and we are confident that his contributions will enhance our ability to meet their evolving needs."

"I am excited to join MedFuse at this significant time in the company's growth," said Schembri. "MedFuse's pursuit of healthcare evolution through innovative solutions is both inspiring and necessary, especially during these challenging times. I am looking forward to collaborating with the talented team at MedFuse to help them continue to drive commercial growth and bring cutting-edge healthcare solutions to our customers."

Schembri's appointment comes on the heels of a 2022 year that included more than 100% top-line revenue growth, a company re-naming, and the impending launch of MedFuseOne, the companies' dynamic SaaS platform powered by their proprietary, core data assets that are unparalleled in accuracy and comprehensiveness. With a growing customer base and a team of experienced data scientists, engineers, and healthcare experts, MedFuse is poised to tackle some of the healthcare industry's most pressing challenges."

About MedFuse

MedFuse is a healthcare data technology company creating value for client-partners by combining one of the most complete real-world healthcare databases with a modern technology platform and tools. MedFuse is led by industry veterans who have been delivering claims data solutions for over 40 years. MedFuse works with client-partners to leverage rich data resources to reduce costs, increase revenue, and contribute to population health. For more information visit www.medfuse.com or contact media@medfuse.com

