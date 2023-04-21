Silver Viper Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the "Company" or "Silver Viper") VIPR VIPRF is pleased to announce it has closed the final tranche (the "Final Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), announced on March 9, 2023, and increased on April 14, 2023. The Final Tranche was comprised of 19,222,200 units of the Company (the "Units") issued at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,922,200. In total, the Company raised $3,299,998 pursuant to the Offering, having previously closed tranches on March 13 and 24, 2023 that raised an aggregate of $1,377,798.

Each Unit consists of one common share (each, a "Share") and one warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share at the price of $0.20 per Share until April 20, 2025. The Shares and Warrants comprising the Units and any Shares issued upon the exercise of the Warrants are subject to a statutory hold period which expires on August 21, 2023.

The funds will be used to continue surface exploration including mapping and sampling in preparation for a future drill campaign at the Company's La Virginia Gold-Silver Project located in Mexico. In addition, a portion of the funds raised will be used for working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

In connection with the closing of the Final Tranche, Silver Viper will pay finder's fees of $35,622 to Red Cloud Securities Inc., $27,960 to Haywood Securities Inc., $15,660 to Canaccord Genuity Corp., $3,900 to PI Financial Corp. and $600 to StephenAvenue Securities Inc. In total, the Company will pay $123,792 in finder's fees in connection with the Offering, having previously closed tranches on March 13 and 24, 2023 that resulted in payment of $40,050 in finder's fees. No insiders of the Company participated in the Offering.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities for sale in the United States, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About the Company

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on precious metals exploration in the northwestern Mexican state of Sonora. The Company currently operates the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project. Silver Viper has 100% ownership of the La Virginia concessions acquired from the most recent operator, Pan American Silver Corp., and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rubi-Esperanza group of claims internal to those concessions. Silver Viper is under management provided by the Belcarra Group, which is comprised of highly qualified mining professionals.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Steve Cope

President and CEO

Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the use of proceeds of the Offering. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's financial statements, management discussion and analysis and/or annual information form available on www.sedar.com. The risk factors identified in such documents are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

