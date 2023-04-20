MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, April 10, 2023, to Monday, April 17, 2023

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, April 10, 2023, through Monday, April 17, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 57 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, April 10, 2023

A Walther P-99 BB gun was recovered in the 2100 block of First Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-055-605

Tuesday, April 11, 2023

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of First Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 62-year-old Worrick Benedict Logan, of New Carrolton, MD, for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-055-922

A .223 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle, a Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun, and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 200 block of 37 th Place, Southeast. CCN: 23-056-264

A Taurus Pro PT-145 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of Hiatt Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Derico Footman, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-056-302

A .357 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 6000 block of Eads Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 44-year-old Khary Antonio Davis, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-056-316

Wednesday, April 12, 2023

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 23-053-497

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun, a Taurus G3 9mm caliber handgun, and a Ruger GP-100 .357 caliber revolver (all pictured below) were recovered in the 4000 block of First Place, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Earl Jean Williams, Jr., of Southwest, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-056-524

A Sig Sauer P-320 .40 caliber handgun, a Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun, and a Walther Creed 9mm caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 500 block of Newcomb Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Torrian Justin Marshall, of Southeast, D.C., for Fugitive from Justice and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-056-526

A Smith & Wesson 38 Special .38 caliber revolver (pictured below), a Marksman Repeater .177 caliber BB gun, an American Classic 1377 .177 caliber BB gun, and a Vanguard starter pistol were recovered in the 1800 block of Redwood Terrace, Northwest. CCN: 23-056-589

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Seventh Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-056-713

A Glock 22 .10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of 11 th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Dominique Montrel Hill, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-056-843

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Atlantic Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Mykell Spriggs, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Consumption of Marijuana in Public Space Prohibited. CCN: 23-056-927

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9C 9mm caliber handgun and a Colt Combat 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Kyre Timothy O’Neal Robinson, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession with intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Contempt, and Possession of a Large capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-056-932

Thursday, April 13, 2023

A Colt Combat 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Anacostia Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-057-204

A Canik 55 TP-9SFX 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of 22 nd Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-057-341

A Kalashnikov 7.62 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23-057-451

A Roman Arms Draco 7.62 caliber assault rifle (pictured below) was recovered in the 400 block of Mellon Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Yonell Colbert, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-057-564

A Century Arms TP-9SA 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Seventh Street and H Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old D’Vante Anthony Knox, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-057-662

Friday, April 14, 2023

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Edson Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 46-year-old Steven McCormick, of Gaithersburg, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, National Firearm Act, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-058-004

A Tanfoglio Force 99 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of L Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-058-309

Saturday, April 15, 2023

A Springfield Armory 1911 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of 20 th Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 33-year-old Travis Shawn Dobbs, of Capitol Heights, MD, and 33-year-old Ashley Teresa Dobbs, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 23-058-407

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 23-058-449

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of L Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Robert Hunt, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Receive/Possess a Firearm having Serial Number Obliterated/Removed/Altered, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-058-621

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Marcus Cunningham, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-058-682

A FN 509 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Montana Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Ronald Donnell Brown, of Enola, PA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-058-692

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9 Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-058-723

A Sig Sauer P-320 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23-058-814

A Tisas Turkiye 1911 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of L Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Willie Howard, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 23-058-817

Sunday, April 16, 2023

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of 18 th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Brandon Tyler Scott, of Glen Allen, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-058-909

A Ruger 5.7x28 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Tyrone Kieeny Watts, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in a School Zone, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Felon in Possession, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm in a School Zone, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-059-199

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 2900 block of Knox Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Melvin Sylvester Green, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Felon in Possession, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-059-256

A Ruger EC-9S 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Meade Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Darryl Jay Gay, of Northeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Second Degree Cruelty to Children, Criminally Negligent Storage of a Firearm, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 23-059-269

A Taurus G2S 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4500 block of Quarles Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Davonta McBride, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-059-271

A Sig Sauer P-365 X Macro 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Daniel Franklyn Fleming, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-059-378

Monday, April 17, 2023

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Kalyl Young, of Northwest, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-059-563

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Warren Lawrence Fields, III, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 23-059-811

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle – Crime of Violence, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-059-895

A Glock 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of R Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Johnathan Stoutamire, of Northwest, D.C., for Robbery, Assault on a Police Officer, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 23-058-923

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, a Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun, a Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun (all pictured below), and two BB guns were recovered in the 1900 block of 19 th Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-059-990

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun and a Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 1500 block of U Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 28-year-old Samuel Roach, of Southeast, D.C., and 24-year-old Chyna Crawford, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-060-017