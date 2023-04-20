Việt Nam, Cambodia hold sixth Defence Policy Dialogue

VIETNAM, April 20 -

HÀ NỘI — The sixth Việt Nam - Cambodia Defence Policy Dialogue was held on April 19 at the border post of Mộc Bài International Border Gate in the southern province of Tây Ninh.

It was co-chaired by Vietnamese Deputy Defence Minister Senior Lieutenant General Hoàng Xuân Chiến and Secretary of State of the Cambodian Ministry of National Defence General Neang Phat.

Chien highlighted the event was held in the context that the two countries successfully organised a series of activities within the “Việt Nam - Cambodia, Cambodia - Việt Nam Friendship Year 2022”, while Neang Phat emphasised this dialogue was important evidence of the close relationship between the two countries and in line with the regional and international situations that will help consolidate the traditional bilateral friendship and comprehensive cooperation.

At the dialogue, the two sides exchanged views on regional and international situations of mutual concern and agreed that political and security situations in the world and some regions have witnessed rapid, complicated, and unpredictable developments. They affirmed that ASEAN-led mechanisms have continued to prove their central role in the region, contributing to fostering cooperation among member countries and between them and their partners for regional peace and stability.

Regarding the East Sea issue, the two sides agreed that relevant parties should abide by the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and step up the negotiations towards the early formulation of a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in a substantive and effective manner and in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

They affirmed that the bilateral defence cooperation has obtained positive and outstanding results. In the Friendship Year 2022, they cooperated to effectively carry out around 30 events.

The border guards of the two countries have effectively brought into full play the exchange and twinning mechanisms and strengthened coordination in patrolling and protecting the shared borderline and border markers and effectively combating cross-border crimes.

The search, collection, and repatriation of remains of Vietnamese volunteers and experts who laid down their lives while performing international duties in Cambodia has been implemented in accordance with the 2023 plan. Cooperation in delegation exchange and training has continued to receive due attention.

The two sides agreed to continue fostering delegation exchanges and cooperation in training; effectively maintain their information exchange mechanism; promote cooperation between military regions, services, and border guards through diverse practical forms; strengthen dissemination and education about the history and significance of the traditional friendship of the two states, peoples, and militaries; and accelerate the search, collection, and repatriation of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts that fell in Cambodia.

They also affirmed that they will show support to each other at multilateral forums in the region and the world, especially ASEAN-led mechanisms.

On the occasion, the Vietnamese officer suggested the Cambodian Defence Ministry continue to care for and support the Vietnamese community in Cambodia and facilitate the operation of Vietnamese military businesses to contribute to the development of the two countries. VNS