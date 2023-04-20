NA Chairman meets Vietnamese community in Cuba

VIETNAM, April 20 -

HAVANA – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on April 19 (Cuba time) met staff members of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives from the Vietnamese community in Cuba, during his official visit to the Caribbean island nation.

Ambassador Lê Thanh Tùng briefed the leader on the situation of the community there, affirming that investment is a bright spot in the Việt Nam-Cuba relations. Vietnamese enterprises have approached the market, holding the top position among the countries and territories from the Asia-Pacific region having investment activities in Cuba.

The diplomat said the embassy also actively promotes cultural diplomacy and external information so that the Cuban people can better understand the solidarity between the two countries, Việt Nam's renovation work, and support the views and stances of Việt Nam on regional and international issues.

Representatives of the Vietnamese investors in Cuba spoke about their efforts to overcome difficulties for successes in Cuba, while those of young people living and studying in Cuba said they always strive to actively study and participate in school activities and international cooperation.

NA Chairman Huệ expressed his joy to revisit Cuba.

This is the highest-level visit of Vietnamese leaders to Cuba since 2022, he said, adding it takes place as the two countries are marking important anniversaries this year.

The leader expressed his hope that after the visit, cooperation between the two countries will be further promoted, creating momentum for their relations and favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in Cuba.

He wished that the Embassy, the Vietnamese business community and students there will continue to thoroughly understand and be deeply aware of the special, exemplary, and faithful relationship between Việt Nam and Cuba.

The leader highlighted that in the 64 years after the founding of the Republic of Cuba, Việt Nam is proud to have been standing by its side for 63 years.

During the more than 35 years of Việt Nam’s Đổi mới ( renovation process), Việt Nam and Cuba have shared socio-economic development orientations because both countries have a common goal of building socialism. Cuba is updating its socio-economic development model and has made very positive changes.

On this occasion, Huệ presented the token of books about President Hồ Chí Minh's life and career to the Vietnamese Embassy and community in Cuba. VNS