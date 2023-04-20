PM suggests US help develop Việt Nam's agriculture

VIETNAM, April 20 -

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has suggested the US assist Việt Nam in promoting the rapid, sustainable and modern development of agriculture that matches Việt Nam’s conditions.

During a reception in Hà Nội on Wednesday for US Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack, PM Chính sought the US’s support in building ecological agriculture, modern rural areas and civilised farmers while improving the added value of agricultural products to bring benefits to consumers and the two economies, contributing to the Việt Nam-US comprehensive partnership.

PM Chính said in its overall foreign policy, Việt Nam always considers the US one of its top partners and backs the strengthening of friendly cooperation in various fields, with agriculture being an important area.

The PM added that Việt Nam is ready to continue deepening ties with the US effectively and substantially based on mutual respect for independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political regimes of each other, matching the interests of their people and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

The PM suggested the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the US Department of Agriculture further strengthen cooperation to diversify products and supply chains.

He urged the US to complete the necessary procedures to open its market for Vietnamese products such as coconut and passion fruit; support the establishment of irradiation facilities in northern Việt Nam to facilitate the export of fruits such as lychee, mango, pomelo, and dragon fruit; limit the use of unnecessary technical barriers and tools in agricultural trade with Vietnam; assist Việt Nam in planning and developing raw material areas and meeting US standards for food safety and hygiene.

Furthermore, he said that Việt Nam encourages strong and diversified investment by US businesses in agriculture in the country, adding that Việt Nam is willing to open up its market and increase imports of several agricultural products from the US.

The Vietnamese leader also proposed that the US Department of Agriculture strengthen coordination and assist Việt Nam in the green transition, climate change response, technological transfer, digital transformation in agriculture, disease control, as well as research and production of vaccines, fertilisers and animal feed, increase scholarships and workforce training in agriculture.

He said that carrying forward the Việt Nam-US agricultural cooperation will increase farm produce consumption and create jobs and livelihoods for farmers, especially those in remote areas affected by Agent Orange during the past war, and the strong impacts of climate change, especially in the Mekong Delta.

Vilsack said it is the third time he had visited Việt Nam. Each time he witnesses the country's strong development, as well as bilateral ties.

He said the US wants to beef up ties with Việt Nam, especially in trade. He called on both sides to continue learning from each other's experience in agricultural development, particularly smart agriculture and climate change adaptation.

The guest pledged to work with the two countries’ relevant agencies to nurture cooperation in areas suggested by the Vietnamese PM, including setting up irradiation facilities in northern Việt Nam, meeting the demands of the US and other markets and expanding the market for their farm produce. — VNS