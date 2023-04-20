PHILIPPINES, April 20 - Press Release

April 20, 2023 Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the appointment of DA Senior Usec. Domingo Panganiban as SRA OIC Department of Agriculture (DA) Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban arrogated unto himself the powers of Sugar Regulatory Administration, and now, instead of being punished, he is being rewarded by being appointed as its OIC? For Malacanang and Panganiban, it appears that crime really does pay - it even rewards. In any other government, Panganiban would already be suspended and the subject of multiple criminal and administrative investigations for his issuances which openly violate existing laws and enable the formation of a government sponsored sugar cartel in the country. Instead of demotions or criminal or administrative charges, Panganiban is being provided by Malacanang with a plum new post at the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA). This is in stark contrast to their treatment of another DA official who resigned his post after being tagged in the controversial Sugar Order No. 4. Panganiban's appointment is the epitome of impunity. What sort of message do we hope to send here to our fellow government employees, to our farmers, to our consumers by rewarding corruption instead of punishing it? If left unchecked, large-scale smuggling and outright corruption in the selection of importers will be just the beginning. I fear that the SRA, under Panganiban, will continue to deny requests by industries to procure their own sugar supplies and justify the high prices of sugar being forced on consumers and businesses alike. I am also wary about Panganiban using his new position to cover his own tracks and issue gag orders, as he has done in the past, to derail investigations into his activities and the so-called "Sugar Fiasco 2.0." Sa huli, walang magandang kahahantungan ang appointment na ito. Talo na naman ang interes at ang bulsa ng taumbayan.