Statement of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on foreigners trafficked into crypto scam operations

April 20, 2023

Not only will it put the country in bad light but claims that there are trafficked foreigners being forced to work in cryptocurrency scam operations are very serious allegations that merit investigation by concerned agencies.

Under RA 10364 or the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2012, law enforcement agencies are mandated to immediately initiate investigation and counter-trafficking-intelligence gathering upon receipt of statements or affidavits from victims or their families who are in possession of information on those trafficked individuals.

May ngipin ang mga umiiral nating mga batas para panagutin ang sinuman na sangkot sa human trafficking at may karampatang pagkakakulong na kakaharapin sila. Umaasa tayo, matapos na isiniwalat ng ating kasamahan sa Senado ang bagay na ito at may makapagpapatunay na nangyayari nga ito ngayon, na hindi magsasayang ng oras ang mga concerned agencies para masukol ang mga nasa likod nito at matigil ang kanilang iligal na gawain.

