ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (April 21-24) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Drivers are encouraged to plan early and allow extra travel time while several major freeway closures for improvement projects are in place this weekend (April 21-24). The Arizona Department of Transportation recommends drivers consider alternate routes while the following weekend freeway restrictions are in place:

Eastbound Interstate 10 closed between the SR 51/Loop 202 “Mini-Stack” and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 24) for bridge removal and other work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps between 3rd Street (near the tunnel) and Broadway Road closed. Southbound I-17 ramp to eastbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport closed. Note : Southbound Loop 101 ramps to east- and westbound US 60 in Tempe closed . Allow extra travel time and expect heavy traffic near closures. Primary Detour : Eastbound I-10 and southbound SR 51 traffic approaching the closure can detour on eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and travel to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler to reach I-10 beyond the closure. Detour to consider : Drivers also can use southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to bypass the closure. Note : For Sky Harbor Airport access consider using eastbound Buckeye Road (airport’s west entrance) or using southbound 44th Street. More information available at i10broadwaycurve.com/alerts/.

(April 24) for pavement improvement project. : Drivers on northbound I-17 can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound 19th or 35th avenues. Drivers on Loop 101 approaching I-17 also can consider exiting ahead of the closure to use alternate routes to bypass the I-17 closures. Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Higley Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 24) for pavement improvements and lane striping. Southbound Loop 101 ramps to east- and westbound US 60 closed. Northbound Loop 101 ramp to eastbound US 60 closed. Eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Rural Road and McClintock Drive also closed. Detours : Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) as alternate freeway routes. Drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using eastbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue as detours.

(Superstition Freeway) (Price Freeway) (April 24) for pavement improvements and lane striping. : Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) as alternate freeway routes. Drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using eastbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue as detours. Eastbound I-10 (toward Phoenix) narrowed to one lane between Miller Road and Verrado Way in Buckeye from 9 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday (April 22) for widening project. Westbound I-10 (toward Los Angeles) narrowed to one lane between Verrado Way and Miller Road from 9 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 24). Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones. Note: Watson Road remains closed under I-10 until next month for interchange reconstruction.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Most projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.