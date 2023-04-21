Urban TV Network Corp. “URBT” to Raise $2.5 Billion Dollars for Acquisitions & Development of Original Content

Urban TV Network Corp. "URBT" recently announced its $2.5 billion-dollar Private Placement for acquisitions and film & television production.
Urban TV Network Corp. (OTCMKTS:URBT)
This is a great time for us to expand our reach and create amazing content. We are reaching out all over the world for some of the most creative ideas that will resonate with viewers, and subscribers.”
— Joseph Collins, Jr.
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban Television Network Corp. (URBT), the oldest urban media company on Wall Street, is set to make a major impact in the entertainment industry. The company recently announced its $2.5 billion-dollar Private Placement for acquisitions and plans to set aside half a billion dollars for the development of new original film and television programs.
URBT’s mission is to bring innovative programming that celebrates diversity, encourages creativity, and promotes positive messages. The innovative urban media company recently established a new programming team which has already begun scouting potential programming for the 2024 – 2025 television season.
"As we look forward to the future growth of URBT this is a major turning point for our company," said CEO Joseph Collins, Jr. "This is a great time for us to expand our reach and create amazing content. We are reaching out all over the world for some of the most creative ideas that will resonate with viewers, and subscribers."
Urban Television Network’s $2.5 billion dollar raise will enable the company to consider new acquisitions, expand distribution and attract the most talented producers. With the new funding, URBT plans to launch more original programming and develop ambitious projects that push the boundaries of storytelling. URBT is currently accepting submissions from writers, directors, and producers who can bring fresh ideas and energy to their productions.
The company also plans to expand its slate of international content by partnering with filmmakers from around the globe who bring unique storytelling styles. This round of financing further cements URBT's position as one of the most innovative urban media companies in entertainment today and provides a major boost for independent storytellers everywhere looking for ways to get their work seen by larger audiences. Producers with unique, original projects are encouraged to submit content at https://www.URBT.com
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition.
