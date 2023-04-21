There were 1,511 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,216 in the last 365 days.
Daniel Roth Supports the Sainte Louis House
Daniel Roth has recently contributed to the Sainte Louis House to help women and families find transitional housing.
AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Formerly of Myers Container LLC, global executive leader Daniel Roth has demonstrated philanthropic efforts in his recent contribution to the Sainte Louis House based in Austin, Texas. The nonprofit provides a proven program of stable housing and wraparound services that fosters education, financial literacy, strong family relationships, and healthy living. By breaking the cycle of poverty and homelessness two generations at a time, Saint Louise House is building a brighter future for the city of Austin and its families.
"I am honored to support Saint Louise House in their efforts to provide stability and support to families in need,” says Mr. Roth. “Their focus on education, financial literacy, and healthy living will have a lasting impact on the lives of these families and our community as a whole."
Saint Louise House's program has a proven track record of success, with 95% of families remaining housed for at least two years after leaving the program, and 85% of those families achieving permanent housing. Through partnerships with local employers and community resources, Saint Louise House can provide the tools and support necessary for families to achieve long-term stability and success.
What sets Saint Louise House apart is its unique role in providing housing and wraparound services to women-led families who need more time and support than emergency shelters can provide, but who do not meet the requirements for other housing programs.
The organization’s highly-individualized support focuses on education, financial literacy, strong family relationships, and healthy living, leading to a lifetime of self-sufficiency for these families. The organizational values of empowerment, personal strengths, simplicity, humility, and effectiveness drive their program model of intense partnership.
Daniel Roth is known for his account management and business development skills and has proven experience in the manufacturing sector. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Oregon before continuing his studies at Portland State University, where he graduated with an MBA.
Since 2009, Roth has worked for Stavig Industries, LLC in various roles—first as Director of Sourcing and Supply Chain and later as Senior Vice President of Sales and General Manager.
