Suspect Wanted in an Assault with Intent to Kill Offense: 2100 Block of I Street, Northeast

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect in an Assault with Intent to Kill offense that occurred on Monday, April 17, 2023, in the 2100 block of I Street, Northeast.

At approximately 2:32 pm, Fifth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has been identified as 45-year-old Dontrell Harrison, of Southeast, DC. He is currently wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant. Harrison can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dontrell Harrison, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.