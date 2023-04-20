Governor Abbott Announces Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop In Clear Lake Shores

April 20, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO) and the City of Clear Lake Shores will co-host a Music Friendly Texas Community workshop on Thursday, April 27.

“Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small develop creative partnerships and grow new jobs. Working alongside local leaders like those in Clear Lake Shores, we can ensure Texas communities have the tools needed to succeed."

TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will join virtually to explain the Music Friendly Texas Community designation and the benefits of becoming certified and answer any questions.

Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. Clear Lake Shore’s workshop is the first step in the certification process. When completed, Clear Lake Shores will join 42 other Texas cities that have earned the Music Friendly Texas designation.

Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop – Clear Lake Shores

Thursday, April 27 at 4:00 PM

Musicians, venues, and the general public are welcome to join virtually: bit.ly/TMO_MFT_CLS

For more information on the event, visit: facebook.com/events/522111929890275/

Questions may be directed to: Jonny Boultinghouse, boultinghouse.clsedc@gmail.com, 713-855-5441

Learn more about TMO's Music Friendly Texas Community program.