RE: Lake Rd between Orchard Rd and Greenbush Rd, Charlotte

The roadway is now clear. Please be patient as traffic begins to move. Please drive safely.
From: Knox, Pamela via DPS.VSPMedia
Sent: Thursday, April 20, 2023 5:04 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Lake Rd between Orchard Rd and Greenbush Rd, Charlotte
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Lake Road in Charlotte will be closed between Orchard Rd and Greenbush Rd due to a traffic accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Thank you,
Pam
Pam Knox
PSAP ECD Supervisor, CIDT,MAT
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173