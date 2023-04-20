Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,099 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,636 in the last 365 days.

Agenda - Workshop on Recombinant Protein-based COVID-19 Vaccines

Time Speaker Subject 9:00 AM – 9:05 AM Peter Marks, CBER OD, FDA

Welcome Remarks

9:05 AM – 9:20 AM Robert Johnson, BARDA

Pandemic preparedness, target product profile, timelines, and the need for continued investment

9:20 AM – 9:35 AM Natalie Thornburg, CDC

Epidemiology, disease burden, continued need for COVID-19 vaccines

9:35 AM – 10:00 AM John Beigel, NIH

Features of novel vaccines, need for next generation vaccines

10:00 AM – 10:20 AM Presentation – Novavax, Inc.
Filip Dubosky, Rick Crowley

Recombinant COVID-19 vaccines

10:20 AM – 10:40 AM

Presentation – Sanofi
Roman Chicz

Recombinant COVID-19 vaccines

10:40 AM – 11:00 AM Presentation – SK bioscience
Harry Kleanthous

Recombinant COVID-19 vaccines

11:00 AM – 11:20 PM Presentation – Dyadic
Mark Emalfarb

Recombinant COVID-19 vaccines

11:20 AM – 11:40 AM Presentation – Biological E, Limited
Vikram Parakdar 

Recombinant COVID-19 vaccines

11:40 AM – 12:00 PM Presentation – Intravacc
Dinja Oosterhoff

Recombinant COVID-19 vaccines

12:00 PM – 12:10 PM Break

Break

12:10 PM – 12:55 PM Frank Arnold, BARDA
Jerry Weir, FDA
Joel Straus, BIO
Dave Robinson, BMGF
Adam Hacker, CEPI

Panel Discussion
Moderated by David Kaslow
“Overcoming challenges to address strain updates and pandemic readiness”.

12:55 PM – 1:00 PM David Kaslow

Closing

You just read:

Agenda - Workshop on Recombinant Protein-based COVID-19 Vaccines

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more