Time
Speaker
Subject
9:00 AM – 9:05 AM
Peter Marks, CBER OD, FDA
Welcome Remarks
9:05 AM – 9:20 AM
Robert Johnson, BARDA
Pandemic preparedness, target product profile, timelines, and the need for continued investment
9:20 AM – 9:35 AM
Natalie Thornburg, CDC
Epidemiology, disease burden, continued need for COVID-19 vaccines
9:35 AM – 10:00 AM
John Beigel, NIH
Features of novel vaccines, need for next generation vaccines
10:00 AM – 10:20 AM
Presentation – Novavax, Inc.
Filip Dubosky, Rick Crowley
Recombinant COVID-19 vaccines
10:20 AM – 10:40 AM
Presentation – Sanofi
Roman Chicz
Recombinant COVID-19 vaccines
10:40 AM – 11:00 AM
Presentation – SK bioscience
Harry Kleanthous
Recombinant COVID-19 vaccines
11:00 AM – 11:20 PM
Presentation – Dyadic
Mark Emalfarb
Recombinant COVID-19 vaccines
11:20 AM – 11:40 AM
Presentation – Biological E, Limited
Vikram Parakdar
Recombinant COVID-19 vaccines
11:40 AM – 12:00 PM
Presentation – Intravacc
Dinja Oosterhoff
Recombinant COVID-19 vaccines
12:00 PM – 12:10 PM
Break
Break
12:10 PM – 12:55 PM
Frank Arnold, BARDA
Jerry Weir, FDA
Joel Straus, BIO
Dave Robinson, BMGF
Adam Hacker, CEPI
Panel Discussion
Moderated by David Kaslow
“Overcoming challenges to address strain updates and pandemic readiness”.
12:55 PM – 1:00 PM
David Kaslow
Closing
Agenda - Workshop on Recombinant Protein-based COVID-19 Vaccines
April 20, 2023
