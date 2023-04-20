ROHM Introduces the Industry’s Smallest Class of Short-Wavelength Infrared Devices, Ideal for New Portable and Wearable Sensing Applications

There were 2,116 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,637 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced mass production technology for Short-Wavelength Infrared (SWIR) devices in the industry's smallest class [1] 1608-size (1.6mm × >0.8mm) for portable / wearable / hearable devices requiring material detection.
SWIR is characterized by a longer wavelength than near-infrared (NIR), providing greater permeability through different materials while being less susceptible to sunlight, smoke, and other particulate matter. As such, this technology is expected to expand the range of sensing substances such as water/gas and glucose. On the other hand, until now most SWIR devices have been through-hole package types for relatively large applications, such as communication equipment and industrial analyzers. Therefore, there are very few surface mount products available on the market suitable for compact applications.
As SWIR is used to detect the presence of substances and their constituent components by taking advantage of characteristics of water, ice, gases, etc., that absorb specific wavelengths, target applications include light sources for blood oxygen saturation and blood glucose measurement devices in the medical field and measuring the water and sugar content of fruits and vegetables in the food industry. Adoption is also anticipated in sensing applications through OLED panels in portable devices, and wearables devices to add health monitoring and other novel functions.
In response, ROHM has established mass production technology for compact 1608-size surface mount SWIR products (light emitting/receiving) by leveraging manufacturing technology cultivated through the mass production of compound semiconductors, such as visible and near-infrared LEDs. For the light emitting side, a lineup of ten LEDs is planned in varying package shapes (molded/lens) and wavelengths (1050nm to 1550nm). And on the light receiving side, four photodiode models will be offered in different packages (1608-size / 20125-size (2.0mm × >1.25mm)) and photodetector block sizes.
Samples of SWIR products (light emitters/receivers) based on this technology are available now. Going forward, ROHM will pursue new areas for sensing by supporting a wider range of material detection in compact applications.
SWIR Devices
SWIR devices (light emitters/receivers) are now available in a class-leading compact surface mount package. The combination of small light receiving and emitting products contributes not only to space savings by reducing mounting area, but also opens up new possibilities for sensing in compact applications.
Target Applications
[1] ROHM study, April 2023
Attachment
Travis Moench ROHM Semiconductor 858.625.3600 tmoench@rohmsemiconductor.com Heather Savage BWW Communications 720.295.0260 heather.savage@bwwcomms.com