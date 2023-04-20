Submit Release
University mourns the loss of David Tarasevich

April 20, 2023

The University mourns the loss of URI groundskeeper David Tarasevich, of Wakefield, who passed away unexpectedly on April 12. Dave joined URI in 2006, working on both the Bay Campus and, since 2010, the Kingston Campus.

Dave worked primarily on the grounds around URI’s residential complexes, and he helped support many University and athletic events on campus over the years. He maintained close connections with his department colleagues and is remembered for his kindness, his positive attitude, and the positive impact he made on the URI community.

“Dave was very honest, hard-working and always sought to help others that needed a hand. His legacy will be remembered for years to come at URI,” said Brian Boesch, assistant director of lands and grounds at URI.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Additional information about Dave’s life and legacy can be read in the full obituary.

