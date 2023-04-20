Cathay General Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

Cathay General Bancorp (the "Company", "we", "us", or "our") CATY, the holding company for Cathay Bank, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company reported net income of $96.0 million, or $1.32 per share, for the first quarter of 2023.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Three months ended (unaudited) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Net income $ 96.0 million $ 97.6 million $ 75.0 million Basic earnings per common share $1.32 $1.33 $1.00 Diluted earnings per common share $1.32 $1.33 $0.99 Return on average assets 1.76% 1.77% 1.46% Return on average total stockholders' equity 15.39% 15.73% 12.44% Efficiency ratio 40.25% 37.97% 40.52%

FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Total deposits increased by $143.6 million, or 3.1% annualized, to $18.6 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

The net interest margin decreased to 3.74% in the first quarter of 2023 from 3.87% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Diluted earnings per share decreased to $1.32 for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $1.33 for the fourth quarter of 2022.

"For the first quarter of 2023, our total deposits increased by $143.6 million or 3.1% annualized to $18.6 billion. We are prepared to operate during these challenging times to serve the financial needs of our customers," commented Chang M. Liu, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

FIRST QUARTER 2023 COMPARED TO THE FOURTH QUARTER 2022

Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $96.0 million, a decrease of $1.6 million, or 1.6%, compared to net income of $97.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net income for the first quarter of 2023 included a $3.0 million write-off, or $0.03 per share of Signature Bank debt securities. Diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2023 was $1.32 per share compared to $1.33 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Return on average stockholders' equity was 15.39% and return on average assets was 1.76% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 15.73% and a return on average assets of 1.77% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses

Net interest income before provision for credit losses decreased $9.4 million, or 4.7%, to $192.4 million during the first quarter of 2023, compared to $201.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease was due primarily to an increase in deposit interest expense, offset by an increase in income from loans and securities.

The net interest margin was 3.74% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 3.87% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

For the first quarter of 2023, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 5.54%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 2.46%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.40%. In comparison, for the fourth quarter of 2022, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 5.06%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 1.66%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.59%. The increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets resulted mainly from higher interest rates on loans and securities. The net interest spread, defined as the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities, was 3.08% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 3.40% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Provision for credit losses

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $8.1 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared with $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. As of March 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses, comprised of the reserve for loan losses and the reserve for unfunded loan commitments, increased $3.3 million to $158.5 million, or 0.87% of gross loans, compared to $155.2 million, or 0.85% of gross loans, as of December 31, 2022.

Three months ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Charge-offs: Commercial loans $ 3,911 $ 860 $ 221 Real estate loans (1) 3,990 2,094 — Installment and other loans 6 37 — Total charge-offs 7,907 2,991 221 Recoveries: Commercial loans 511 356 359 Construction loans — — 6 Real estate loans (1) 2,540 99 146 Total recoveries 3,051 455 511 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) $ 4,856 $ 2,536 $ (290 ) (1) Real estate loans include commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans and equity lines.

Non-interest income

Non-interest income, which includes revenues from depository service fees, letters of credit commissions, securities gains (losses), wealth management fees, and other sources of fee income, was $14.2 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $2.2 million, or 18.2%, compared to $12.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to a $5.8 million increase in unrealized gains on equity securities offset, in part, by a $3.0 million write-off of an available for sale security from Signature Bank when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-interest expense

Non-interest expense increased $2.0 million, or 2.5%, to $83.2 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $81.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in non-interest expense in the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an increase of $3.1 million in salaries and employee benefits, and an increase of $1.1 million in FDIC deposit insurance assessment expense offset, in part, by a decrease of $1.4 million in marketing expense when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The efficiency ratio, defined as non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income before provision for loan losses plus non-interest income, was 40.3% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 38.0% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Income taxes

The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 was 16.8% compared to 25.7% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate includes the impact of alternative energy investments and low-income housing tax credits.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

Gross loans were $18.32 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $63.3 million, or 0.3%, from $18.25 billion as of December 31, 2022. The increase from December 31, 2022 was primarily due to an increase of $131.3 million, or 2.5%, in residential mortgage loans and an increase of $123.1 million, or 1.4%, in commercial mortgage loans offset, in part, by a decrease of $165.7 million, or 5.0%, in commercial loans, and a decrease of $25.9 million, or 8.0%, in home equity loans.

The loan balances and composition as of March 31, 2023, compared to December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, are presented below:

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Commercial loans $ 3,153,039 $ 3,318,778 $ 3,125,151 Residential mortgage loans 5,384,220 5,252,952 4,834,782 Commercial mortgage loans 8,916,766 8,793,685 8,401,742 Equity lines 298,630 324,548 398,851 Real estate construction loans 558,967 559,372 631,740 Installment and other loans 5,717 4,689 6,091 Gross loans $ 18,317,339 $ 18,254,024 $ 17,398,357 Allowance for loan losses (144,884 ) (146,485 ) (145,786 ) Unamortized deferred loan fees (5,872 ) (6,641 ) (4,679 ) Total loans, net $ 18,166,583 $ 18,100,898 $ 17,247,892

Total deposits were $18.65 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $143.6 million, or 0.8%, from $18.51 billion as of December 31, 2022.

The deposit balances and composition as of March 31, 2023, compared to December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, are presented below:

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,748,719 $ 4,168,989 $ 4,398,779 NOW deposits 2,354,195 2,509,736 2,435,725 Money market deposits 3,014,500 3,812,724 5,113,385 Savings deposits 891,061 1,000,460 1,156,727 Time deposits 8,640,397 7,013,370 4,955,645 Total deposits $ 18,648,872 $ 18,505,279 $ 18,060,261

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

As of March 31, 2023, total non-accrual loans were $73.6 million, an increase of $4.7 million, or 6.8%, from $68.9 million as of December 31, 2022.

The allowance for loan losses was $144.9 million and the allowance for off-balance sheet unfunded credit commitments was $13.6 million as of March 31, 2023. The allowances represent the amount estimated by management to be appropriate to absorb expected credit losses inherent in the loan portfolio, including unfunded credit commitments. The allowance for loan losses represented 0.79% of period-end gross loans, and 167.81% of non-performing loans as of March 31, 2023. The comparable ratios were 0.80% of period-end gross loans, and 182.12% of non-performing loans as of December 31, 2022.

The changes in non-performing assets and troubled debt restructurings as of March 31, 2023, compared to December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, are presented below:

(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 % Change March 31, 2022 % Change Non-performing assets Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 12,756 $ 11,580 10 $ 300 4,152 Non-accrual loans: Construction loans — — — — — Commercial mortgage loans 40,218 34,096 18 38,095 6 Commercial loans 22,079 25,772 (14 ) 36,282 (39 ) Residential mortgage loans 11,283 8,978 26 11,956 (6 ) Installment and other loans — 8 (100 ) — — Total non-accrual loans $ 73,580 $ 68,854 7 $ 86,333 (15 ) Total non-performing loans 86,336 80,434 7 86,633 — Other real estate owned 4,067 4,067 — 4,067 — Total non-performing assets $ 90,403 $ 84,501 7 $ 90,700 — Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)1 $ — $ 15,145 (100 ) $ 12,994 (100 ) Allowance for loan losses $ 144,884 $ 146,485 (1 ) $ 145,786 (1 ) Total gross loans outstanding, at period-end $ 18,317,339 $ 18,254,024 — $ 17,398,357 5 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans, at period-end 167.81 % 182.12 % 168.28 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, at period-end 0.79 % 0.80 % 0.84 % 1 Current period TDR's are reported in accordance with the new guidance under ASU 2022-02.

The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.4% as of March 31, 2023, compared to 0.4% as of December 31, 2022. Total non-performing assets increased $5.9 million, or 7.0%, to $90.4 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $84.5 million as of December 31, 2022, primarily due to an increase of $4.7 million, or 6.9%, in nonaccrual loans and an increase of $1.2 million, or 10.2%, in accruing loans past due 90 days or more.

CAPITAL ADEQUACY REVIEW

As of March 31, 2023, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.42%, total risk-based capital ratio of 13.94%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.27%, calculated under the Basel III capital rules, continue to place the Company in the "well capitalized" category for regulatory purposes, which is defined as institutions with a Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 8%, a total risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 10%, and a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio equal to or greater than 5%. As of December 31, 2022, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.21%, total risk-based capital ratio was 13.73%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.08%.

CONFERENCE CALL

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Three months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Financial performance Net interest income before provision for credit losses $ 192,435 $ 201,814 $ 159,191 Provision for credit losses 8,100 1,400 8,643 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 184,335 200,414 150,548 Non-interest income 14,244 12,088 20,232 Non-interest expense 83,186 81,224 72,697 Income before income tax expense 115,393 131,278 98,083 Income tax expense 19,386 33,677 23,055 Net income $ 96,007 $ 97,601 $ 75,028 Net income per common share Basic $ 1.32 $ 1.33 $ 1.00 Diluted $ 1.32 $ 1.33 $ 0.99 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 Selected ratios Return on average assets 1.76 % 1.77 % 1.46 % Return on average total stockholders' equity 15.39 % 15.73 % 12.44 % Efficiency ratio 40.25 % 37.97 % 40.52 % Dividend payout ratio 25.63 % 25.45 % 34.01 % Yield analysis (Fully taxable equivalent) Total interest-earning assets 5.54 % 5.06 % 3.53 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.46 % 1.66 % 0.38 % Net interest spread 3.08 % 3.40 % 3.15 % Net interest margin 3.74 % 3.87 % 3.26 % Capital ratios March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.42 % 12.21 % 12.36 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.94 % 13.73 % 13.96 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.27 % 10.08 % 10.11 %

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 252,048 $ 195,440 $ 138,979 Short-term investments and interest bearing deposits 881,282 966,962 1,119,105 Securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,672,440 at March 31, 2023, $1,622,173 at December 31, 2022 and $1,284,863 at March 31, 2022) 1,541,250 1,473,348 1,219,541 Loans 18,317,339 18,254,024 17,398,357 Less: Allowance for loan losses (144,884 ) (146,485 ) (145,786 ) Unamortized deferred loan fees, net (5,872 ) (6,641 ) (4,679 ) Loans, net 18,166,583 18,100,898 17,247,892 Equity securities 27,011 22,158 27,740 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 17,250 17,250 17,250 Other real estate owned, net 4,067 4,067 4,067 Affordable housing investments and alternative energy partnerships, net 316,475 327,128 289,430 Premises and equipment, net 93,204 94,776 98,795 Customers' liability on acceptances 6,547 2,372 6,753 Accrued interest receivable 82,420 82,428 60,056 Goodwill 375,696 375,696 375,706 Other intangible assets, net 5,564 5,757 7,512 Right-of-use assets- operating leases 29,906 29,627 32,045 Other assets 232,298 250,069 221,699 Total assets $ 22,031,601 $ 21,947,976 $ 20,866,570 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,748,719 $ 4,168,989 $ 4,398,779 Interest-bearing deposits: NOW deposits 2,354,195 2,509,736 2,435,725 Money market deposits 3,014,500 3,812,724 5,113,385 Savings deposits 891,061 1,000,460 1,156,727 Time deposits 8,640,397 7,013,370 4,955,645 Total deposits 18,648,872 18,505,279 18,060,261 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 360,000 485,000 20,000 Other borrowings for affordable housing investments 22,481 22,600 23,108 Long-term debt 119,136 119,136 119,136 Acceptances outstanding 6,547 2,372 6,753 Lease liabilities - operating leases 32,599 32,518 35,403 Other liabilities 299,627 307,031 179,679 Total liabilities 19,489,262 19,473,936 18,444,340 Stockholders' equity 2,542,339 2,474,040 2,422,230 Total liabilities and equity $ 22,031,601 $ 21,947,976 $ 20,866,570 Book value per common share $ 35.12 $ 34.01 $ 32.26 Number of common shares outstanding 72,390,694 72,742,151 75,078,258

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 (In thousands, except share and per share data) Interest and Dividend Income Loan receivable, including loan fees $ 261,179 $ 243,324 $ 166,094 Investment securities 11,764 10,181 4,828 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 304 329 261 Deposits with banks 12,139 9,954 763 Total interest and dividend income 285,386 263,788 171,946 Interest Expense Time deposits 64,174 34,352 6,060 Other deposits 23,817 23,048 5,128 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 2,598 2,484 143 Long-term debt 1,443 1,228 1,424 Short-term borrowings 919 862 — Total interest expense 92,951 61,974 12,755 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 192,435 201,814 159,191 Provision for credit losses 8,100 1,400 8,643 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 184,335 200,414 150,548 Non-Interest Income Net gains/(losses) from equity securities 4,853 (966 ) 5,974 Debt securities losses, net (3,000 ) — — Letters of credit commissions 1,570 1,584 1,556 Depository service fees 1,832 1,530 1,671 Wealth management fees 3,897 3,942 4,354 Other operating income 5,092 5,998 6,677 Total non-interest income 14,244 12,088 20,232 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 38,226 35,093 35,475 Occupancy expense 5,504 5,658 5,613 Computer and equipment expense 4,285 3,842 2,956 Professional services expense 7,406 7,529 6,697 Data processing service expense 3,724 3,368 2,909 FDIC and State assessments 3,155 2,038 1,802 Marketing expense 774 2,171 947 Other real estate owned expense 50 34 71 Amortization of investments in low income housing and

alternative energy partnerships 15,594 14,594 8,287 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 250 1,168 224 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs — — 3,936 Other operating expense 4,218 5,729 3,780 Total non-interest expense 83,186 81,224 72,697 Income before income tax expense 115,393 131,278 98,083 Income tax expense 19,386 33,677 23,055 Net income $ 96,007 $ 97,601 $ 75,028 Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.32 $ 1.33 $ 1.00 Diluted $ 1.32 $ 1.33 $ 0.99 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 Basic average common shares outstanding 72,533,239 73,130,500 75,331,976 Diluted average common shares outstanding 72,899,662 73,467,401 75,719,375

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP AVERAGE BALANCES – SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) Three months ended (In thousands) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Interest-earning assets Average

Balance Average Yield/Rate(1) Average

Balance Average Yield/Rate(1) Average

Balance Average Yield/Rate(1) Loans (1) $ 18,245,488 5.81 % $ 18,117,692 5.33 % $ 16,939,787 3.98 % Taxable investment securities 1,548,841 3.08 % 1,493,472 2.70 % 1,174,245 1.67 % FHLB stock 17,276 7.14 % 17,250 7.57 % 17,250 6.14 % Deposits with banks 1,070,188 4.60 % 1,052,161 3.75 % 1,650,702 0.19 % Total interest-earning assets $ 20,881,793 5.54 % $ 20,680,575 5.06 % $ 19,781,984 3.53 % Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,354,531 1.12 % $ 2,514,877 0.78 % $ 2,400,010 0.08 % Money market deposits 3,378,257 2.05 % 4,350,804 1.63 % 4,815,578 0.38 % Savings deposits 938,485 0.10 % 1,064,019 0.09 % 1,076,690 0.07 % Time deposits 8,225,215 3.16 % 6,403,334 2.13 % 5,289,313 0.46 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 14,896,488 2.40 % $ 14,333,034 1.59 % $ 13,581,591 0.33 % Other borrowed funds 321,522 4.44 % 358,840 3.70 % 43,143 1.34 % Long-term debt 119,136 4.91 % 119,136 4.09 % 119,136 4.85 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 15,337,146 2.46 % 14,811,010 1.66 % 13,743,870 0.38 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 3,958,533 4,337,065 4,360,392 Total deposits and other borrowed funds $ 19,295,679 $ 19,148,075 $ 18,104,262 Total average assets $ 22,098,431 $ 21,917,339 $ 20,864,531 Total average equity $ 2,530,719 $ 2,461,524 $ 2,445,412 (1) Yields and interest earned include net loan fees. Non-accrual loans are included in the average balance.

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. Tangible equity and tangible equity to tangible assets ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible equity and tangible assets represent stockholders' equity and total assets, respectively, which have been reduced by goodwill and other intangible assets. Given that the use of such measures and ratios is more prevalent in the banking industry, and such measures and ratios are used by banking regulators and analysts, the Company has included them below for discussion.

As of March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Stockholders' equity (a) $ 2,542,339 $ 2,474,040 $ 2,422,230 Less: Goodwill (375,696 ) (375,696 ) (375,706 ) Other intangible assets (1) (5,564 ) (5,757 ) (7,512 ) Tangible equity (b) $ 2,161,079 $ 2,092,587 $ 2,039,012 Total assets (c) $ 22,031,601 $ 21,947,976 $ 20,866,570 Less: Goodwill (375,696 ) (375,696 ) (375,706 ) Other intangible assets (1) (5,564 ) (5,757 ) (7,512 ) Tangible assets (d) $ 21,650,341 $ 21,566,523 $ 20,483,352 Number of common shares outstanding (e) 72,390,694 72,742,151 75,078,258 Total stockholders' equity to total assets ratio (a)/(c) 11.54 % 11.27 % 11.61 % Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio (b)/(d) 9.98 % 9.70 % 9.95 % Tangible book value per share (b)/(e) $ 29.85 $ 28.77 $ 27.16 Three months ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Net Income $ 96,007 $ 97,601 $ 75,028 Add: Amortization of other intangibles (1) 192 1,191 250 Tax effect of amortization adjustments (2) (57 ) (353 ) (74 ) Tangible net income (f) $ 96,142 $ 98,439 $ 75,204 Return on tangible common equity (3) (f)/(b) 17.80 % 18.82 % 14.75 % (1) Includes core deposit intangibles and mortgage servicing (2) Applied the statutory rate of 29.65%. (3) Annualized

