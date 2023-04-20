Midwest Automotive Designs LLC, launches Its 2024 Passage Ford RV Van

This custom Luxury Ford RV Van brings your ideas for fun and functionality to life in high style. The Passage Ford RV comes with an excellent floor plan and includes standard features like a sofa bed, refrigerator, shower/toilet, and amenities abound.

ELKHART, Ind., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dreaming of owning a custom luxury Ford Transit, Mercedes Sprinter, or Dodge Promaster RV camper van just became easier with Midwest Automotive Designs introduction of the 2024 Passage Ford RV. This Class B Ford RV Camping Van provides you with the luxury you need to travel that matches your demand for an adventurous lifestyle while on the road. Automotive enthusiasts will certainly appreciate the exceptional design and state-of-the-art amenities offered by Midwest Automotive Designs' new Ford Van. This custom Ford RV Van brings your ideas for fun and functionality to life in high style. The Passage Ford RV comes with an excellent floor plan and includes standard features like a sofa bed, refrigerator, shower/toilet, and amenities abound. A lifestyle of comfort begins with high-end leather seating, wireless Internet, Apple T.V. and a superb sound system to complement your new Ford Van ensuring your travel possibilities become endless. To Learn more about Midwest Automotive Designs, LLC. Or about any of their other luxury or RV van model specifics, capacities, and features or options sure to please, we encourage you to explore https://www.midwestautomotivedesigns.com.

Sales are growing exponentially as families look to travel over the road more. According to Jake Stephenson marketing director of Midwest Automotive Designs, "Our Class B RVs are selling at a record pace." Nothing could be finer than traveling with the amenities of home in a Midwest Automotive Designs Class B RV. New Sprinter RV's, Dodge Promaster RVs, and now the Ford Passage RV are available and can be customized to fit your needs.

Customizable van variety and a continued desire to produce and offer a best-in-class van, has always pushed Midwest Automotive Designs efforts to constantly evolve in meeting the needs of their ever-growing family of satisfied customers. A mix of high-end appointments and standard features were introduced into the customization of many van models early that would differentiate Midwest's custom-built vans from any would be competition. This wide variety of van choices and a desire to produce and offer the absolute best in class has pushed Midwest Automotive Designs efforts to constantly evolve.

Early touring models, limos, and specialty vehicles like their Golf team athletic van customizations quickly became a hit with major Universities and College campuses around the country. Luxury van appointments in their Mobile Office business class vans provide for a custom Sprinter Van designed for work & play. The Business Class luxury Mercedes Sprinter offers every luxurious amenity a busy business executive expects in a mobile office van.

Charging ahead Midwest's desire to provide elegant customization that exceeds their customers' expectations has continued to expand Midwest's conversion van line-up well into 2023 with the new Ford Passage RV Coach. This continuing evolution and pulse on the travel van market segments has positioned Midwest Automotive Designs as the leader in the Van Lifestyle marketplace with an excellent mix of models to choose from.

