Trustwell Launches Transparency Talk with Trustwell Podcast Series, Debuts First Episode on FSMA 204

Trustwell's new podcast will feature experts in the food and supplement industries discussing the latest trends and technologies in regulatory compliance, sustainability, and food traceability.

SALEM, Ore., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trustwell, a leading provider of regulatory compliance and traceability SaaS solutions for the food and supplements industries, is excited to announce the launch of its new podcast series, Transparency Talk with Trustwell. The series will provide listeners with valuable insights and industry knowledge from experts across the food and supplement industries, covering topics ranging from regulatory compliance to sustainable operations and food traceability.

The first episode, "Understanding FSMA 204 and its Implications for Food Safety," features Katy Jones, CMO of Trustwell, and Julie McGill, VP of Supply Chain Strategy at Trustwell, as they discuss the FDA's Food Traceability Rule and explore the new FDA record-keeping requirements. With a focus on the implications for food safety, they provide an introduction to FSMA 204 and mandate more rigorous and comprehensive traceability systems for items on the Food Traceability List.

"As a company committed to transparency and safety in our products, we're excited to bring our customers a new platform to learn about the latest regulations, trends, and technologies in the food and supplement industries," said Stephen Bruce, CEO of Trustwell. "Transparency Talk with Trustwell is a great way for our customers to stay informed and educated on the industry, and we're thrilled to have Katy and Julie lead our first episode."

The podcast will feature bite-sized episodes, designed to provide busy listeners with informative and engaging content that can be consumed on-the-go. Each episode will feature a different guest, from regulatory experts to thought leaders, all sharing their insights and experience to benefit listeners.

Listeners can tune into Transparency Talk with Trustwell on Buzzsprout Spotify, or Amazon Podcasts. The Podcast will be available on additional Podcast channels soon.

Trustwell is dedicated to providing its customers with the highest quality products and resources, and the Transparency Talk with Trustwell podcast is a new way to further that commitment.

To listen to the first episode, visit Trustwell's Buzzsprout feed.

About Trustwell

Trustwell is on a mission to change the food industry. Combining FoodLogiQ's supply chain management software with Genesis' nutritional analysis and label development solution, the Trustwell platform creates the food industry's only software platform connecting product development and regulatory-compliant labeling into supplier compliance, enhanced traceability, and automated recall management. From food and supplement manufacturers to retail grocers and restaurant chains, food companies around the world use Trustwell software as their trusted source for compliance and quality solutions in the food industry. For more information, visit http://www.trustwell.com.

