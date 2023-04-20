Chimera Investment Corporation Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call

Chimera Investment Corporation CIM (the "Company") announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Thursday, May 4, 2023 prior to 7:00 a.m. EDT. The Company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, May 4,2023 at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Call-in Number: U.S. Toll Free (866) 682-6100 International (862) 298-0702 Webcast https://www.chimerareit.com/websites/chimera/English/5200/events.html A replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conference call. Conference Call Replay: U.S. Toll Free (877) 660-6853 International (201) 612-7415 Conference ID 13737565

About Chimera Investment Corporation

We are a publicly traded REIT that is primarily engaged in the business of investing directly or indirectly through our subsidiaries, on a leveraged basis, in a diversified portfolio of real estate assets, including mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate assets.

