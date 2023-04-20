Submit Release
Chimera Investment Corporation Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call

Chimera Investment Corporation CIM (the "Company") announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Thursday, May 4, 2023 prior to 7:00 a.m. EDT. The Company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, May 4,2023 at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Call-in Number:

 

U.S. Toll Free

 

(866) 682-6100

International

 

(862) 298-0702

Webcast

   

https://www.chimerareit.com/websites/chimera/English/5200/events.html

 

 

 

 

   

A replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conference call.

 

     
   

Conference Call Replay:

 

U.S. Toll Free

 

(877) 660-6853

International

 

(201) 612-7415

Conference ID

 

13737565

If you would like to be added to the e-mail distribution list, please visit www.chimerareit.com, click on Contact Us & Email Alerts, and complete the email notification form.

About Chimera Investment Corporation

We are a publicly traded REIT that is primarily engaged in the business of investing directly or indirectly through our subsidiaries, on a leveraged basis, in a diversified portfolio of real estate assets, including mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate assets.

Please visit www.chimerareit.com for additional information about the Company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005914/en/

