HCA Healthcare, Inc. to Present at May Healthcare Conferences

HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA, is scheduled to present at the following healthcare conferences:

May 10, 2023 at 8:40 am PDT at the 2023 Bank of America Securities Healthcare Conference at Encore at the Wynn in Las Vegas, NV.

May 16, 2023 at 9:00 am EST at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference at the Intercontinental NY Barclay in New York, NY.

A link to the live audio webcast, where applicable, and copies of any related presentation materials will be made available at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.hcahealthcare.com.

Dates and times may be subject to change, please check the conference schedule or the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for the latest information.

About HCA Healthcare
Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services comprising 180 hospitals and approximately 2,300 ambulatory sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 20 states and the United Kingdom.

All references to "Company" and "HCA" as used throughout this release refer to HCA Healthcare, Inc. and its affiliates.

