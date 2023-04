Adrian Speyer Joins Community Leaders Institute as Vice President of Marketing

CLI's new VP of Marketing

100 NEWFIELD AVE B, EDISON, NJ 08837, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Leaders Institute (CLI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Adrian Speyer as its new Vice President of Marketing and Community, effective April 18th, 2023.Adrian is a seasoned marketing and community leader with over 20 years of experience in the industry. He has a proven track record of driving growth through creative marketing strategies and innovative campaigns. His expertise in digital marketing, content creation, community, and branding will be invaluable to CLI as it continues to expand its reach and impact."We are thrilled to welcome Adrian to the CLI team," said Bill McGlade , President. "His wealth of experience and knowledge will be instrumental in helping us achieve our mission of empowering community leaders to make a positive impact on the world."Adrian comes to CLI from his previous role as the Head of Community at Higher Logic, where he was responsible for developing and executing the company's community marketing strategy. Prior to that, he held senior marketing positions at several other organizations, including a community technology company."I am excited to join CLI and help empower community leaders to create positive change in their communities," said Adrian Speyer. "CLI's mission aligns perfectly with my goals, and I look forward to working with the team to help create the leading community builder association."About Community Leaders Institute: The Community Leaders Institute is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering community leaders through education, training, and networking. Its mission is to support and inspire leaders to create positive change in their communities.Join Community Leaders Institute today: www.communityleadersinstitute.com