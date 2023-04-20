Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 600 Block of H Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in the 600 block of H Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:01 pm, First District officers responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.