FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 
Thursday, April 20, 2023 

 

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CAR SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN ROCKLAND COUNTY 

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round  

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Rockland County that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Saturday, April 22 in Stony Point.  

When: Saturday, April 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Where: Stony Point Fire Department, 199 Central Highway, Stony Point 
For more information, contact Sergeant Michael Belgiovene at (845) 346-3566, [email protected]

This event is part of a year-round safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free car seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend this free car seat check event can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you.  

