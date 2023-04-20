RE: Derby Barracks/Disseminating indecent pictures to a minor

***UPDATED NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4008286

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective SGT Lyle Decker

STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: January 2023-March 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: North Troy

VIOLATION: Disseminating indecent material to a minor/Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child

ACCUSED: Cody Horner

AGE: 28 years

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 4/19/23, Detectives with the assistance of Orleans County Sheriff Department learned more information related to this incident. As a result of this information, the Vermont State Police Detective charged Cody Horner with Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child. Horner was issued a citation and released.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/16/23 at 1000 hours

COURT: Orleans County

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

Detective Sgt Lyle Decker Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop A East VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks

