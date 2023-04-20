Submit Release
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

/EIN News/ -- 1st Quarter 2023 Highlights:

  • Net income was $61.2 million for the current quarter, a decrease of $18.5 million, or 23 percent, from the prior quarter net income of $79.7 million. Net income for the current quarter decreased $6.6 million, or 10 percent, from the prior year first quarter net income of $67.8 million.
  • Interest income of $232 million in the current quarter increased $6.8 million, or 3 percent, over the prior quarter interest income of $225 million. Interest income in the current quarter increased $41.4 million, or 22 percent, over the prior year first quarter.
  • Total deposits and retail repurchase agreements of $21.340 billion at the current quarter end increased $289 million, or 1 percent, during March and decreased $213 million, or 1 percent, during the current quarter.
  • The loan portfolio of $15.519 billion, increased $272 million, or 7 percent annualized, during the current quarter.
  • The loan yield for the current quarter of 5.02 percent, increased 19 basis points, compared to 4.83 percent in the prior quarter and increased 43 basis points from the prior year first quarter loan yield of 4.59 percent. New loan production yields for the quarter were 6.96 percent.
  • The Company increased its cash position by $1.1 billion during the current quarter.
  • Available liquidity of $15.1 billion including cash, borrowing capacity from the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve facilities, unpledged securities, brokered deposits, and other sources.
  • Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets was 0.12 percent in the current and prior quarter, compared to 0.24 percent in the prior year first quarter.
  • Stockholders’ equity of $2.927 billion increased $83.6 million, or 3 percent, during the current quarter.
  • The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 152 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times.

Financial Summary  

  At or for the Three Months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data) Mar 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		   Mar 31,
2022
Operating results          
Net income $ 61,211     79,677     67,795  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.55     0.72     0.61  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.55     0.72     0.61  
Dividends declared per share $ 0.33     0.33     0.33  
Market value per share          
Closing $ 42.01     49.42     50.28  
High $ 50.03     59.70     60.69  
Low $ 37.07     48.64     49.61  
Selected ratios and other data          

Number of common stock shares outstanding		   110,868,713     110,777,780     110,763,316  
Average outstanding shares - basic   110,824,648     110,773,084     110,724,655  
Average outstanding shares - diluted   110,881,708     110,872,127     110,800,001  
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.93 %   1.19 %   1.06 %
Return on average equity (annualized)   8.54 %   11.35 %   8.97 %
Efficiency ratio   60.39 %   53.18 %   57.11 %
Dividend payout   60.00 %   45.83 %   54.10 %
Loan to deposit ratio   77.09 %   74.05 %   63.52 %

Number of full time equivalent employees		   3,390     3,390     3,439  
Number of locations   222     221     223  
Number of ATMs   263     265     273  
                   

KALISPELL, Mont., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) reported net income of $61.2 million for the current quarter, a decrease of $6.6 million, or 10 percent, from the $67.8 million of net income for the prior year first quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.55 per share, a decrease of 10 percent from the prior year first quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.61. The decrease in net income versus the prior quarter and prior year first quarter is primarily due to the significant increase in funding costs. “The historic pace of the Federal Reserve interest rate increases and the banking crisis drove borrowing costs up further and impacted our profitability. Our ability to weather these events is a clear demonstration of the strength of our business model and our team,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We remain confident in the strength of our Company and the dynamic markets and customers we serve.”

Asset Summary

              $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		   Mar 31,
2022		   Dec 31,
2022		   Mar 31,
2022
Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,529,534     401,995     436,805     1,127,539     1,092,729  
Debt securities, available-for-sale   5,198,313     5,307,307     6,535,763     (108,994 )   (1,337,450 )
Debt securities, held-to-maturity   3,664,393     3,715,052     3,576,941     (50,659 )   87,452  
Total debt securities   8,862,706     9,022,359     10,112,704     (159,653 )   (1,249,998 )

Loans receivable		                  
Residential real estate   1,508,403     1,446,008     1,125,648     62,395     382,755  
Commercial real estate   9,992,019     9,797,047     8,865,585     194,972     1,126,434  
Other commercial   2,804,104     2,799,668     2,661,048     4,436     143,056  
Home equity   829,844     822,232     715,963     7,612     113,881  
Other consumer   384,242     381,857     362,775     2,385     21,467  
Loans receivable   15,518,612     15,246,812     13,731,019     271,800     1,787,593  
Allowance for credit losses   (186,604 )   (182,283 )   (176,159 )   (4,321 )   (10,445 )
Loans receivable, net   15,332,008     15,064,529     13,554,860     267,479     1,777,148  

Other assets		   2,078,186     2,146,492     1,995,955     (68,306 )   82,231  
Total assets $ 27,802,434     26,635,375     26,100,324     1,167,059     1,702,110  


Total debt securities of $8.863 billion at March 31, 2023 decreased $160 million, or 2 percent, during the current quarter and decreased $1.250 billion, or 12 percent, from the prior year first quarter. The Company continues to utilize cash flow from the securities portfolio to primarily fund loan growth. Debt securities represented 32 percent of total assets at March 31, 2023 compared to 34 percent at December 31, 2022 and 39 percent at March 31, 2022. In addition, the Company increased its cash position by $1.1 billion during the current quarter to further strengthen its liquidity position.

The loan portfolio of $15.519 billion increased $272 million, or 7 percent annualized, during the current quarter with the largest dollar increase in commercial real estate which increased $195 million, or 8 percent annualized. The loan portfolio increased $1.788 billion, or 13 percent, from the prior year first quarter with the largest dollar increase in commercial real estate loans which increased $1.126 billion, or 13 percent.

Credit Quality Summary

  At or for the
Three Months
ended		   At or for the
Year ended		   At or for the
Three Months
ended
(Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		   Mar 31,
2022
Allowance for credit losses          
Balance at beginning of period $ 182,283     172,665     172,665  
Provision for credit losses   6,260     17,433     4,344  
Charge-offs   (3,293 )   (14,970 )   (2,695 )
Recoveries   1,354     7,155     1,845  
Balance at end of period $ 186,604     182,283     176,159  

Provision for credit losses		          
Loan portfolio $ 6,260     17,433     4,344  
Unfunded loan commitments   (790 )   2,530     2,687  
Total provision for credit losses $ 5,470     19,963     7,031  

Other real estate owned		 $          
Other foreclosed assets   31     32     43  
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due   3,545     1,559     4,510  
Non-accrual loans   28,403     31,151     57,923  
Total non-performing assets $ 31,979     32,742     62,476  

Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets		   0.12 %   0.12 %   0.24 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans   584 %   557 %   282 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans   1.20 %   1.20 %   1.28 %
Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans   0.01 %   0.05 %   0.01 %
Accruing loans 30-89 days past due $ 24,993     20,967     16,080  
U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets $ 2,071     2,312     5,068  


Non-performing assets of $32.0 million at March 31, 2023 decreased $763 thousand, or 2 percent, over the prior quarter and decreased $30.5 million, or 49 percent, over prior year first quarter. Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at March 31, 2023 was 0.12 percent compared to 0.12 percent in the prior quarter and 0.24 percent in the prior year first quarter.

Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) of $24.9 million at March 31, 2023 increased $3.9 million from the prior quarter and increased $8.8 million from the prior year first quarter. Early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at March 31, 2023 was 16 basis points, which compared to 14 basis points in the prior quarter and 12 basis points from prior year first quarter.

The current quarter credit loss expense of $5.5 million included $6.3 million of credit loss expense from loans and $790 thousand of credit loss benefit from unfunded loan commitments. The allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACL”) as a percentage of total loans outstanding at March 31, 2023 was 1.20 percent which was the same compared to the prior quarter and an 8 basis points decrease from the prior year first quarter.

Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Credit Losses on the Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) Provision for
Credit Losses
Loans		   Net Charge-Offs
(Recoveries)		   ACL
as a Percent
of Loans		   Accruing
Loans 30-89
Days Past Due
as a Percent of
Loans		   Non-Performing
Assets to
Total Subsidiary
Assets
First quarter 2023 $ 6,260     $ 1,939     1.20 %   0.16 %   0.12 %
Fourth quarter 2022   6,060       1,968     1.20 %   0.14 %   0.12 %
Third quarter 2022   8,382       3,154     1.20 %   0.07 %   0.13 %
Second quarter 2022   (1,353 )     1,843     1.20 %   0.12 %   0.16 %
First quarter 2022   4,344       850     1.28 %   0.12 %   0.24 %
Fourth quarter 2021   19,301       616     1.29 %   0.38 %   0.26 %
Third quarter 2021   2,313       152     1.36 %   0.23 %   0.24 %
Second quarter 2021   (5,723 )     (725 )   1.35 %   0.11 %   0.26 %


Net charge-offs for the current and prior quarter of $2.0 million compared to $850 thousand for the prior year first quarter. Net charge-offs of $2.0 million included $2.0 million in deposit overdraft net charge-offs and $31 thousand of net loan recoveries.

The current quarter provision for credit loss expense for loans was $6.3 million which was an increase of $200 thousand from the prior quarter and a $1.9 million increase from the prior year first quarter. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the provision for credit losses for loans. 

Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on regulatory classification is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.

Liability Summary

                  $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		     Mar 31,
2022		     Dec 31,
2022		   Mar 31,
2022
Deposits                      
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 7,001,241     7,690,751     7,990,003     (689,510 )   (988,762 )
NOW and DDA accounts   5,156,709     5,330,614     5,376,881     (173,905 )   (220,172 )
Savings accounts   2,985,351     3,200,321     3,287,521     (214,970 )   (302,170 )
Money market deposit accounts   3,429,123     3,472,281     4,044,655     (43,158 )   (615,532 )
Certificate accounts   1,155,494     880,589     995,147     274,905     160,347  
Core deposits, total   19,727,918     20,574,556     21,694,207     (846,638 )   (1,966,289 )
Wholesale deposits   420,390     31,999     3,688     388,391     416,702  
Deposits, total   20,148,308     20,606,555     21,697,895     (458,247 )   (1,549,587 )
Repurchase agreements   1,191,323     945,916     958,479     245,407     232,844  
Deposits and repurchase agreements, total   21,339,631     21,552,471     22,656,374     (212,840 )   (1,316,743 )
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   335,000     1,800,000     80,000     (1,465,000 )   255,000  
FRB Bank Term Funding   2,740,000             2,740,000     2,740,000  
Other borrowed funds   76,185     77,293     57,258     (1,108 )   18,927  
Subordinated debentures   132,822     132,782     132,661     40     161  
Other liabilities   251,892     229,524     239,838     22,368     12,054  
Total liabilities $ 24,875,530     23,792,070     23,166,131     1,083,460     1,709,399  


During the current quarter, the Company continued to focus on its diversified deposit and repurchase agreement product offerings. Total deposits and retail repurchase agreements of $21.340 billion at the current quarter end increased $289 million, or 1 percent, during March and decreased $213 million, or 1 percent, during the current quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits were 35 percent of total core deposits at March 31, 2023 compared to 37 percent at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022.

During the current quarter, the Company participated in the Bank Term Funding Program of the Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”) which enabled the Company to pay off higher rate FHLB advances. The FHLB advances decreased $1.465 billion during the current quarter while FRB Bank Term funding increased $2.740 billion and was used to fund the FHLB pay down, support the additional $1.1 billion cash position and the current quarter decrease in deposits. The Company’s liquidity position remains strong with solid core deposit customer relationships, excess cash, debt securities, and access to diversified borrowing sources. The Company has available liquidity of $15.1 billion including cash, borrowing capacity from the FHLB and Federal Reserve facilities, unpledged securities, brokered deposits, and other sources.

Stockholders’ Equity Summary

              $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		   Mar 31,
2022		   Dec 31,
2022		     Mar 31,
2022
Common equity $ 3,337,132     3,312,097     3,182,002     25,035     155,130  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (410,228 )   (468,792 )   (247,809 )   58,564     (162,419 )
Total stockholders’ equity   2,926,904     2,843,305     2,934,193     83,599     (7,289 )
Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net   (1,024,545 )   (1,026,994 )   (1,034,987 )   2,449     10,442  
Tangible stockholders’ equity $ 1,902,359     1,816,311     1,899,206     86,048     3,153  


Stockholders’ equity to total assets   10.53 %   10.67 %   11.24 %          
Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets   7.10 %   7.09 %   7.58 %          
Book value per common share $ 26.40     25.67     26.49     0.73     (0.09 )
Tangible book value per common share $ 17.16     16.40     17.15     0.76     0.01  


Tangible stockholders’ equity of $1.902 billion at March 31, 2023 increased $86.0 million, or 5 percent, from the prior quarter which was primarily due to earnings retention and the decrease in the net unrealized loss (after-tax) on the AFS debt securities. Accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) includes the net unrealized loss (after-tax) on AFS debt securities. AOCI does not include $278 million of net unrealized loss on HTM debt securities. Tangible book value per common share of $17.16 at the current quarter end increased $0.76 per share, or 5 percent, from the prior quarter. The tangible book value per common share increased $0.01 per share from the prior year first quarter.

Cash Dividends
On March 29, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share The current quarter dividend of $0.33 per share was consistent with the dividend declared in the prior quarter and the prior year first quarter. The dividend was payable April 20, 2023 to shareholders of record on April 11, 2023. The dividend was the Company’s 152nd consecutive regular dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.


Operating Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 
Compared to December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022

Income Summary

  Three Months ended $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		   Mar 31,
2022		   Dec 31,
2022		   Mar 31,
2022
Net interest income                  
Interest income $ 231,888     225,085     190,516     6,803     41,372  
Interest expense   45,696     21,026     4,961     24,670     40,735  
Total net interest income   186,192     204,059     185,555     (17,867 )   637  

Non-interest income		                  
Service charges and other fees   17,771     18,734     17,111     (963 )   660  
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges   3,967     3,905     3,555     62     412  
Gain on sale of loans   2,400     2,175     9,015     225     (6,615 )
(Loss) gain on sale of investments   (114 )   519     446     (633 )   (560 )
Other income   3,871     3,150     3,436     721     435  
Total non-interest income   27,895     28,483     33,563     (588 )   (5,668 )
Total income   214,087     232,542     219,118     (18,455 )   (5,031 )

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)		   3.08 %   3.30 %   3.20 %        


Net Interest Income
The current quarter interest income of $232 million increased $6.8 million, or 3 percent, over the prior quarter and was driven primarily by the increase in the loan portfolio and an increase in loan yields. The current quarter interest income increased $41.4 million, or 22 percent, over the prior year first quarter also due to loan growth and increased loan yields.

The current quarter interest expense of $45.7 million increased $24.7 million, or 117 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $40.7 million, or 821 percent, over the prior year first quarter primarily the result of an increase in rates on deposits and borrowings along with increased use of borrowing programs. Core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 23 basis points for the current quarter compared to 8 basis points in the prior quarter and 7 basis points for the prior year first quarter. The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 79 basis points in the current quarter compared to 35 basis points in the prior quarter and 9 basis points in the prior year first quarter which was the result of the increased deposit and borrowing rates.

The Company’s net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.08 percent compared to 3.30 percent in the prior quarter and 3.20 percent in the prior year first quarter. The core net interest margin, excluding discount accretion, the impact from non-accrual interest and the impact from the PPP loans, was 3.07 percent compared to 3.27 percent in the prior quarter and 3.07 percent in the prior year first quarter. The core net interest margin decreased 20 basis points in the current quarter primarily as a result of increased deposit and borrowing rates. The loan yield of 5.02 percent in the current quarter increased 19 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 4.83 percent and increased 43 basis points from the prior year first quarter core loan yield of 4.59 percent. New loan production yields for the quarter were 6.96 percent.

Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $27.9 million which was a decrease of $588 thousand, or 2 percent, over the prior quarter. Current quarter non-interest income decreased $5.7 million, or 17 percent, over the same quarter last year which was primarily driven by the decrease in gain on sale of residential loans. Gain on the sale of residential loans of $2.4 million for the current quarter increased $225 thousand, or 10 percent, compared to the prior quarter and decreased $6.6 million, or 73 percent, from the prior year first quarter.

Non-interest Expense Summary

  Three Months ended   $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		     Mar 31,
2022		     Dec 31,
2022		   Mar 31,
2022
Compensation and employee benefits $ 81,477     79,814     79,074     1,663     2,403  
Occupancy and equipment   11,665     10,734     10,964     931     701  
Advertising and promotions   4,235     3,558     3,232     677     1,003  
Data processing   8,109     8,079     7,475     30     634  
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets   12     5         7     12  
Regulatory assessments and insurance   4,903     3,425     3,055     1,478     1,848  
Core deposit intangibles amortization   2,449     2,664     2,664     (215 )   (215 )
Other expenses   22,132     20,700     23,844     1,432     (1,712 )

Total non-interest expense		 $ 134,982     128,979     130,308     6,003     4,674  


Total non-interest expense of $135 million for the current quarter increased $6.0 million, or 5 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $4.7 million, or 4 percent, over the prior year first quarter. “In the current quarter, the Company has done well to limit the growth in its non-interest expense given the inflationary pressure across many expense areas,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer.

Compensation and employee expense of $81.5 million for the current quarter increased $1.7 million, or 2 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $2.4 million, or 3 percent, over the prior year first quarter which was driven primarily by annual salary increases. Regulatory assessments and insurance of $4.9 million, increased $1.5 million, or 43 percent, over the prior quarter and $1.8 million, or 60 percent, over the prior year first quarter and was primarily due to the FDIC uniformly increasing all depository institutions premiums in the current quarter. Other expense of $22.1 million in the current quarter increased $1.4 million, or 7 percent, over prior quarter due to a $2.5 million gain on sale of former branch in the prior quarter. Other expense in the current quarter decreased by $1.7 million, or 7 percent, over the prior year first quarter primarily as a result of a decrease in acquisition-related expense which was partially offset by increases in several miscellaneous expense categories. Acquisition-related expense was $352 thousand in the current quarter compared to $804 thousand in the prior quarter and $6.2 million in the prior year first quarter.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense during the first quarter of 2023 was $12.4 million, a decrease of $5.3 million, or 30 percent, compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of $1.6 million, or 11 percent, from the prior year first quarter. The effective tax rate in the current quarter was 16.9 percent compared to 18.2 percent in the prior quarter and 17.1 percent in the prior year first quarter.

Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 60.39 percent in the current quarter compared to 53.18 percent in the prior quarter and 57.11 percent in the prior year first quarter. The increase from prior quarter and prior year first quarter was primarily attributable to the increase in interest expense and non-interest expense in the current quarter.

Forward-Looking Statements  
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results (express or implied) or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those made in this news release:

  • risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes in the credit quality of the Company’s loan portfolio;
  • changes in monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and margin, the fair value of its financial instruments, profitability, and stockholders’ equity;
  • legislative or regulatory changes, including increased banking and consumer protection regulations, that may adversely affect the Company’s business;
  • risks related to overall economic conditions, including the impact on the economy of a rising interest rate environment, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical instability, including the war in Ukraine;
  • risks associated with the Company’s ability to negotiate, complete, and successfully integrate any future acquisitions;
  • costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of acquisitions;
  • impairment of the goodwill recorded by the Company in connection with acquisitions, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;
  • reduction in demand for banking products and services, whether as a result of changes in customer behavior, economic conditions, banking environment, or competition;
  • deterioration of the reputation of banks and the financial services industry, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;
  • changes in the competitive landscape, including as may result from new market entrants or further consolidation in the financial services industry, resulting in the creation of larger competitors with greater financial resources;
  • risks presented by continued public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow through acquisitions;
  • risks associated with dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank’s divisions;
  • material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems or changes in technological which could expose the Company to cybersecurity risks, fraud, system failures, or direct liabilities;
  • risks related to natural disasters, including droughts, fires, floods, earthquakes, pandemics, and other unexpected events;
  • success in managing risks involved in the foregoing; and
  • effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.

Conference Call Information
A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, April 21, 2023. Investors who would like to join the call may now register by following this link to obtain dial-in instructions: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf72fb20b6829459481a06c788c220716. To participate on the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yix5vmcy. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on our website, www.glacierbancorp.com.

About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI), a member of the Russell 2000® and the S&P MidCap 400® indices, is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions located across its eight state Western U.S. footprint: Altabank (American Fork, UT), Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).



Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		   Mar 31,
2022
Assets          
Cash on hand and in banks $ 290,960     300,194     282,335  
Interest bearing cash deposits   1,238,574     101,801     154,470  
Cash and cash equivalents   1,529,534     401,995     436,805  
Debt securities, available-for-sale   5,198,313     5,307,307     6,535,763  
Debt securities, held-to-maturity   3,664,393     3,715,052     3,576,941  
Total debt securities   8,862,706     9,022,359     10,112,704  
Loans held for sale, at fair value   14,461     12,314     51,284  
Loans receivable   15,518,612     15,246,812     13,731,019  
Allowance for credit losses   (186,604 )   (182,283 )   (176,159 )
Loans receivable, net   15,332,008     15,064,529     13,554,860  
Premises and equipment, net   399,740     398,100     373,123  
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets   31     32     43  
Accrued interest receivable   90,642     83,538     81,467  
Deferred tax asset   172,453     193,187     120,025  
Core deposit intangible, net   39,152     41,601     49,594  
Goodwill   985,393     985,393     985,393  
Non-marketable equity securities   23,414     82,015     13,217  
Bank-owned life insurance   168,235     169,068     167,298  
Other assets   184,665     181,244     154,511  
Total assets $ 27,802,434     26,635,375     26,100,324  
Liabilities          
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 7,001,241     7,690,751     7,990,003  
Interest bearing deposits   13,147,067     12,915,804     13,707,892  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   1,191,323     945,916     958,479  
FHLB advances   335,000     1,800,000     80,000  
FRB Bank Term Funding   2,740,000          
Other borrowed funds   76,185     77,293     57,258  
Subordinated debentures   132,822     132,782     132,661  
Accrued interest payable   8,968     4,331     2,284  
Other liabilities   242,924     225,193     237,554  
Total liabilities   24,875,530     23,792,070     23,166,131  
Commitments and Contingent Liabilities            
Stockholders’ Equity          
Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding            
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 234,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 and 117,187,500 shares authorized at March 31, 2022   1,109     1,108     1,108  
Paid-in capital   2,344,514     2,344,005     2,339,405  
Retained earnings - substantially restricted   991,509     966,984     841,489  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (410,228 )   (468,792 )   (247,809 )
Total stockholders’ equity   2,926,904     2,843,305     2,934,193  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 27,802,434     26,635,375     26,100,324  



Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

  Three Months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		   Mar 31,
2022
Interest Income              
Investment securities $ 43,642     43,818     38,654  
Residential real estate loans   15,838     14,964     15,515  
Commercial loans   155,682     150,462     124,556  
Consumer and other loans   16,726     15,841     11,791  
Total interest income   231,888     225,085     190,516  
Interest Expense              
Deposits   12,545     4,642     3,464  
Securities sold under agreements to
repurchase		   4,606     1,765     393  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   23,605     12,689     12  
FRB Bank Term Funding   3,032          
Other borrowed funds   496     464     220  
Subordinated debentures   1,412     1,466     872  
Total interest expense   45,696     21,026     4,961  
Net Interest Income   186,192     204,059     185,555  
Provision for credit losses   5,470     6,124     7,031  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   180,722     197,935     178,524  
Non-Interest Income              
Service charges and other fees   17,771     18,734     17,111  
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges   3,967     3,905     3,555  
Gain on sale of loans   2,400     2,175     9,015  
(Loss) gain on sale of debt securities   (114 )   519     446  
Other income   3,871     3,150     3,436  
Total non-interest income   27,895     28,483     33,563  
Non-Interest Expense              
Compensation and employee benefits   81,477     79,814     79,074  
Occupancy and equipment   11,665     10,734     10,964  
Advertising and promotions   4,235     3,558     3,232  
Data processing   8,109     8,079     7,475  
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets   12     5      
Regulatory assessments and insurance   4,903     3,425     3,055  
Core deposit intangibles amortization   2,449     2,664     2,664  
Other expenses   22,132     20,700     23,844  
Total non-interest expense   134,982     128,979     130,308  
Income Before Income Taxes   73,635     97,439     81,779  
Federal and state income tax expense   12,424     17,762     13,984  
Net Income $ 61,211     79,677     67,795  



Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets

  Three Months ended
  March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets                      
Residential real estate loans $ 1,493,938     $ 15,838     4.24 %   $ 1,424,550     $ 14,964     4.20 %
Commercial loans 1   12,655,551       157,456     5.05 %     12,419,414       152,169     4.86 %
Consumer and other loans   1,207,315       16,726     5.62 %     1,183,727       15,841     5.31 %
Total loans 2   15,356,804       190,020     5.02 %     15,027,691       182,974     4.83 %
Tax-exempt debt securities 3   1,761,533       16,030     3.64 %     1,960,007       17,877     3.65 %
Taxable debt securities 4   8,052,662       31,084     1.54 %     8,200,203       29,717     1.45 %
Total earning assets   25,170,999       237,134     3.82 %     25,187,901       230,568     3.63 %
Goodwill and intangibles   1,025,716               1,028,277          
Non-earning assets   478,962               436,260          
Total assets $ 26,675,677             $ 26,652,438          
Liabilities                      
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 7,274,228     $     %   $ 8,010,053     $     %
NOW and DDA accounts   5,080,175       2,271     0.18 %     5,388,062       1,077     0.08 %
Savings accounts   3,107,559       514     0.07 %     3,255,091       355     0.04 %
Money market deposit accounts   3,468,953       5,834     0.68 %     3,679,866       2,168     0.23 %
Certificate accounts   984,770       2,584     1.06 %     882,490       834     0.37 %
Total core deposits   19,915,685       11,203     0.23 %     21,215,562       4,434     0.08 %
Wholesale deposits 5   120,468       1,342     4.52 %     22,462       208     3.69 %
Repurchase agreements   1,035,582       4,606     1.80 %     873,819       1,765     0.80 %
FHLB advances   1,990,833       23,605     4.74 %     1,291,087       12,689     3.85 %
FRB Bank Term Funding   280,944       3,032     4.32 %               %
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds   209,547       1,908     3.69 %     211,953       1,930     3.61 %
Total funding liabilities   23,553,059       45,696     0.79 %     23,614,883       21,026     0.35 %
Other liabilities   217,245               252,298          
Total liabilities   23,770,304               23,867,181          
Stockholders’ Equity                      
Common stock   1,108               1,108          
Paid-in capital   2,344,301               2,343,157          
Retained earnings   998,340               946,195          
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (438,376 )             (505,203 )        
Total stockholders’ equity   2,905,373               2,785,257          
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 26,675,677             $ 26,652,438          
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)     $ 191,438             $ 209,542      
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)         3.03 %           3.28 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)         3.08 %           3.30 %

______________________________
1 Includes tax effect of $1.8 million and $1.7 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $3.3 million and $3.6 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $215 thousand and $225 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)

  Three Months ended
  March 31, 2023   March 31, 2022
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets                      
Residential real estate loans $ 1,493,938     $ 15,838     4.24 %   $ 1,140,224     $ 15,515     5.44 %
Commercial loans 1   12,655,551       157,456     5.05 %     11,318,767       125,919     4.51 %
Consumer and other loans   1,207,315       16,726     5.62 %     1,075,102       11,791     4.45 %
Total loans 2   15,356,804       190,020     5.02 %     13,534,093       153,225     4.59 %
Tax-exempt debt securities 3   1,761,533       16,030     3.64 %     1,723,125       15,664     3.64 %
Taxable debt securities 4   8,052,662       31,084     1.54 %     8,883,211       26,465     1.19 %
Total earning assets   25,170,999       237,134     3.82 %     24,140,429       195,354     3.28 %
Goodwill and intangibles   1,025,716               1,036,315          
Non-earning assets   478,962               756,422          
Total assets $ 26,675,677             $ 25,933,166          
Liabilities                      
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 7,274,228     $     %   $ 7,859,706     $     %
NOW and DDA accounts   5,080,175       2,271     0.18 %     5,279,984       845     0.06 %
Savings accounts   3,107,559       514     0.07 %     3,246,512       332     0.04 %
Money market deposit accounts   3,468,953       5,834     0.68 %     4,030,795       1,381     0.14 %
Certificate accounts   984,770       2,584     1.06 %     1,019,595       897     0.36 %
Total core deposits   19,915,685       11,203     0.23 %     21,436,592       3,455     0.07 %
Wholesale deposits 5   120,468       1,342     4.52 %     17,191       9     0.22 %
Repurchase agreements   1,035,582       4,606     1.80 %     970,544       393     0.16 %
FHLB advances   1,990,833       23,605     4.74 %     15,000       12     0.33 %
FRB Bank Term Funding   280,944       3,032     4.32 %               %
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds   209,547       1,908     3.69 %     179,725       1,092     2.46 %
Total funding liabilities   23,553,059       45,696     0.79 %     22,619,052       4,961     0.09 %
Other liabilities   217,245               249,316          
Total liabilities   23,770,304               22,868,368          
Stockholders’ Equity                      
Common stock   1,108               1,107          
Paid-in capital   2,344,301               2,338,887          
Retained earnings   998,340               847,172          
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (438,376 )             (122,368 )        
Total stockholders’ equity   2,905,373               3,064,798          
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 26,675,677             $ 25,933,166          
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)     $ 191,438             $ 190,393      
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)         3.03 %           3.19 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)         3.08 %           3.20 %

______________________________
1 Includes tax effect of $1.8 million and $1.4 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $3.3 million and $3.3 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $215 thousand and $225 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.



Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification

  Loans Receivable, by Loan Type   % Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		   Mar 31,
2022		   Dec 31,
2022		   Mar 31,
2022
Custom and owner occupied construction $ 295,604     $ 298,461     $ 265,579     (1 )%   11 %
Pre-sold and spec construction   312,715       297,895       258,429     5 %   21 %
Total residential construction   608,319       596,356       524,008     2 %   16 %
Land development   230,823       219,842       180,270     5 %   28 %
Consumer land or lots   187,498       206,604       184,217     (9 )%   2 %
Unimproved land   104,811       104,662       90,498     %   16 %
Developed lots for operative builders   69,896       60,987       61,276     15 %   14 %
Commercial lots   91,780       93,952       98,403     (2 )%   (7 )%
Other construction   965,244       938,406       833,218     3 %   16 %
Total land, lot, and other construction   1,650,052       1,624,453       1,447,882     2 %   14 %
Owner occupied   2,885,798       2,833,469       2,675,681     2 %   8 %
Non-owner occupied   3,631,158       3,531,673       3,190,519     3 %   14 %
Total commercial real estate   6,516,956       6,365,142       5,866,200     2 %   11 %
Commercial and industrial   1,353,919       1,377,888       1,378,500     (2 )%   (2 )%
Agriculture   715,863       735,553       731,248     (3 )%   (2 )%
1st lien   1,864,294       1,808,502       1,466,279     3 %   27 %
Junior lien   42,397       40,445       33,438     5 %   27 %
Total 1-4 family   1,906,691       1,848,947       1,499,717     3 %   27 %
Multifamily residential   649,148       622,185       545,483     4 %   19 %
Home equity lines of credit   893,037       872,899       753,362     2 %   19 %
Other consumer   224,125       220,035       207,827     2 %   8 %
Total consumer   1,117,162       1,092,934       961,189     2 %   16 %
States and political subdivisions   806,878       797,656       659,742     1 %   22 %
Other   208,085       198,012       168,334     5 %   24 %
Total loans receivable, including
loans held for sale		   15,533,073       15,259,126       13,782,303     2 %   13 %
Less loans held for sale 1   (14,461 )     (12,314 )     (51,284 )   17 %   (72 )%
Total loans receivable $ 15,518,612     $ 15,246,812     $ 13,731,019     2 %   13 %

______________________________
1 Loans held for sale are primarily 1st lien 1-4 family loans.



Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification

 

Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type		   Non-
Accrual
Loans
   Accruing
Loans 90
Days
or More Past
Due
   Other real
estate owned
and
foreclosed
assets
(Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022
   Mar 31,
2022
   Mar 31,
2023
   Mar 31,
2023
   Mar 31,
2023
Custom and owner occupied construction $ 220     224     233     220          
Pre-sold and spec construction   1,548     389             1,548      
Total residential construction   1,768     613     233     220     1,548      
Land development   129     138     240     129          
Consumer land or lots   112     278     160     112          
Unimproved land   51     78     128     51          
Developed lots for operative builders   607     251             607      
Commercial lots   188             141     47      
Other construction   12,884     12,884     12,884     12,884          
Total land, lot and other construction   13,971     13,629     13,412     13,317     654      
Owner occupied   2,682     2,076     3,508     2,424     258      
Non-owner occupied   4,544     805     1,526     4,539     5      
Total commercial real estate   7,226     2,881     5,034     6,963     263      
Commercial and Industrial   2,001     3,326     4,252     1,715     262     24  
Agriculture   2,573     2,574     28,801     2,208     365      
1st lien   2,015     2,678     2,015     1,950     65      
Junior lien   111     166     301     105     6      
Total 1-4 family   2,126     2,844     2,316     2,055     71      
Multifamily residential       4,535     6,469              
Home equity lines of credit   1,225     1,393     1,416     1,042     183      
Other consumer   1,062     911     543     883     172     7  
Total consumer   2,287     2,304     1,959     1,925     355     7  
Other   27     36             27      
Total $ 31,979     32,742     62,476     28,403     3,545     31  


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)

  Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans,  by Loan Type   % Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		   Mar 31,
2022		   Dec 31,
2022		   Mar 31,
2022
Custom and owner occupied construction $ 1,624     $ 1,082     $ 703     50 %   131 %
Pre-sold and spec construction         1,712           (100 )%   n/m 
Total residential construction   1,624       2,794       703     (42 )%   131 %
Land development   946             317     n/m    198 %
Consumer land or lots   668       442       28     51 %   2,286 %
Unimproved land         120           (100 )%   n/m 
Developed lots for operative builders         958       142     (100 )%   (100 )%
Commercial lots         47       54     (100 )%   (100 )%
Other construction   5,264       209           2,419 %   n/m 
Total land, lot and other construction   6,878       1,776       541     287 %   1,171 %
Owner occupied   1,783       3,478       3,778     (49 )%   (53 )%
Non-owner occupied   429       496       266     (14 )%   61 %
Total commercial real estate   2,212       3,974       4,044     (44 )%   (45 )%
Commercial and industrial   3,677       3,439       3,275     7 %   12 %
Agriculture   947       1,367       162     (31 )%   485 %
1st lien   3,321       2,174       2,963     53 %   12 %
Junior lien   385       190       78     103 %   394 %
Total 1-4 family   3,706       2,364       3,041     57 %   22 %
Multifamily Residential   201       492           (59 )%   n/m 
Home equity lines of credit   2,804       1,182       1,315     137 %   113 %
Other consumer   1,598       1,824       1,097     (12 )%   46 %
Total consumer   4,402       3,006       2,412     46 %   83 %
States and political subdivisions         28       21     (100 )%   (100 )%
Other   1,346       1,727       1,881     (22 )%   (28 )%
Total $ 24,993     $ 20,967     $ 16,080     19 %   55 %

______________________________
n/m - not measurable


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)

  Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date
Period Ending, By Loan Type		   Charge-Offs
   Recoveries
(Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		   Mar 31,
2022		   Mar 31,
2023
   Mar 31,
2023
Custom and owner occupied construction $     17              
Pre-sold and spec construction   (4 )   (15 )   (4 )       4  
Total residential construction   (4 )   2     (4 )       4  
Land development       (34 )   (21 )        
Consumer land or lots       (46 )   (10 )        
Total land, lot and other construction       (80 )   (31 )        
Owner occupied   (68 )   555     (386 )       68  
Non-owner occupied   298     (242 )   (2 )   300     2  
Total commercial real estate   230     313     (388 )   300     70  
Commercial and industrial   (382 )   (70 )   (449 )   24     406  
Agriculture       (7 )   (2 )        
1st lien   44     (109 )   (9 )   47     3  
Junior lien   (5 )   (302 )   (78 )       5  
Total 1-4 family   39     (411 )   (87 )   47     8  
Multifamily residential       136              
Home equity lines of credit   (39 )   (91 )   (5 )   4     43  
Other consumer   125     451     55     160     35  
Total consumer   86     360     50     164     78  
Other   1,970     7,572     1,761     2,758     788  
Total $ 1,939     7,815     850     3,293     1,354  


Visit our website at www.glacierbancorp.com

 

CONTACT: Randall M. Chesler, CEO
(406) 751-4722 
Ron J. Copher, CFO 
(406) 751-7706

 


Primary Logo

