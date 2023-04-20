On This Page

Date: May 16 - 17, 2023 Day1: Tue, May 16 12:30 PM - 5:00 PM ET Day2: Wed, May 17 12:30 PM - 5:00 PM ET

Background

To support the goal of expediting the development of drugs and biological products for the treatment of MDS, the FDA Oncology Center of Excellence (OCE) in coordination with the NCI, is convening a public meeting to advance the discussion around optimal design of clinical trials for patients with MDS.

Meeting Goals

Discuss key eligibility considerations and risk stratification on MDS clinical trials

Discuss optimal definitions of MDS clinical trial endpoints

Present available evidence to support new endpoints for clinical trials in MDS.

Workshop Materials

Contacts

Laura Wisch, MSN, RN

Health Scientist

Oncology Center of Excellence, (OCE)

Office of the Commissioner (OC)

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

10903 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20993

Tel: 301.538-6580

laura.wisch@fda.hhs.gov

Erin Purcell, RN

Health Scientist

Oncology Center of Excellence, (OCE)

Office of the Commissioner (OC)

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

10903 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20993

Tel: 240.479.8164

Erin.purcell@fda.hhs.gov