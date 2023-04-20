Media Ranch Acquires Rights to Tattoo Show "Marked" from Storyteller Entertainment

Media Ranch have acquired both taped and format rights to Dylan Ben-Israel's reality tattoo show "Marked".

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Media Ranch, a leading Canadian production and distribution company, has announced that it has acquired the rights to "Marked," a new tattoo show, created by Dylan Ben-Israel and produced by Storyteller Entertainment. Media Ranch announced "Marked" at MIPTV, the world's largest television industry conference, this month in Cannes, France, and will be taking the show to buyers globally in the coming months.

"Marked" is a reality tattoo show that features two tattoo artists competing against each other to design a unique tattoo inspired by the impactful stories they hear from people from all walks of life. The winning artist earns the right to “mark” the person while the loser endures a mark... of shame.

"We are excited to partner with Media Ranch on 'Marked', said Dylan Ben-Israel, creator of the show. "Their expertise in production and distribution will help us bring the show to a global audience and we can't wait to see what the future holds. This is a huge milestone for our team at Storyteller Entertainment, who have poured our hearts and souls into creating a show that celebrates the artistry, creativity, journeys, and community of tattoo culture. We believe that the show's message of empowerment, self-expression, healing, and personal transformation resonates with viewers around the world”

About Media Ranch

Media Ranch is a leading international TV content creator and distributor, with a proven track record of producing and distributing high-quality formats and shows across all genres and platforms. Media Ranch represents creators, including Wonwoo Park’s DiTurn, who created the hit show “The Masked Singer” and has a proven track record of developing and producing content that resonates with audiences around the world.

About Storyteller Entertainment

Storyteller Entertainment is a development and production company based in Los Angeles, California, specializing in feature film, scripted and unscripted reality television formats.