Noble Middle School Teacher Nominated for National Patricia Behring History Teacher of the Year

Teachers from 47 National History Day (NHD) Affiliate programs across the nation have been nominated for the Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year award. The award is sponsored by Patricia Behring in recognition of the pivotal role teachers play in the lives of students. Maine teacher, Christa Boeykens-Bui has been nominated for the Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year award. Ms. Bui is a gifted and talented teacher for Noble Middle School in Berwick.

Each National History Day affiliate may nominate one high school and one middle school teacher for this award. Every nominee for the $10,000 award is a teacher who demonstrates a commitment to engaging students in historical learning through the innovative use of primary sources, implementation of active learning strategies to foster historical thinking skills, and participation in the National History Day Contest. All nominees will receive $500.

“This award recognizes the very best educators from across the nation and beyond,” said National History Day Executive Director Dr. Cathy Gorn. “These educators are leaders and innovators in the teaching of history. They engage their students with hands-on, inquiry-based learning with primary sources. I congratulate them on their well-deserved nominations.”

The national winner will be selected by a committee of experienced teachers and historians and announced on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the National History Day National Contest Awards Ceremony in College Park, Maryland. Nominees’ work must clearly illustrate the development and use of creative teaching methods that engage students in history and help them make exciting discoveries about the past.

The Maine Department of Education congratulates Christa Boeykens-Bui and Noble Middle School for this outstanding recognition. Thank you for all you do to support Maine students!

Read more about National History Day® (NHD) here.