Oak Hill & Madison Area High School Athletic Teams Partner to Raise Money for Shriner’s Children

The Raiders of Oak Hill High School took it upon themselves this past winter to raise money for an honorable cause. Both girls’ and boys’ basketball programs in conjunction with adjoining programs from Madison Area Memorial High School hosted “Shriners Children’s” night at Oak Hill.

The event featured an evening full of basketball, raffles, and donations to raise money for Shriners Children’s. The Bulldogs of Madison and the Raiders of Oak Hill together raised just over $1,100!