The Raiders of Oak Hill High School took it upon themselves this past winter to raise money for an honorable cause. Both girls’ and boys’ basketball programs in conjunction with adjoining programs from Madison Area Memorial High School hosted “Shriners Children’s” night at Oak Hill.
The event featured an evening full of basketball, raffles, and donations to raise money for Shriners Children’s. The Bulldogs of Madison and the Raiders of Oak Hill together raised just over $1,100!
Like this:
LikeLoading...
You just read:
Oak Hill & Madison Area High School Athletic Teams Partner to Raise Money for Shriner’s Children
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.