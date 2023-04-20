Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,151 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,513 in the last 365 days.

Oak Hill & Madison Area High School Athletic Teams Partner to Raise Money for Shriner’s Children

 

The Raiders of Oak Hill High School took it upon themselves this past winter to raise money for an honorable cause. Both girls’ and boys’ basketball programs in conjunction with adjoining programs from Madison Area Memorial High School hosted “Shriners Children’s” night at Oak Hill.

The event featured an evening full of basketball, raffles, and donations to raise money for Shriners Children’s. The Bulldogs of Madison and the Raiders of Oak Hill together raised just over $1,100!

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Oak Hill & Madison Area High School Athletic Teams Partner to Raise Money for Shriner’s Children

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more