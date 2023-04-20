Sourgum Waste Wins Three 2023 Globee® Awards for Startup of the Year

About

Sourgum Waste (formerly Alliance Disposal) is America’s first haulsourcing platform. Using proprietary technology, the company leverages their network of partnered haulers to provide users with efficient and sustainable waste & recycling services at the click of a button. Founded in 2019 in Jersey City, NJ and backed by generations of waste & recycling experience, Sourgum Waste seeks to revolutionize the outdated waste management industry with modern and lasting solutions, and work towards zero waste by diverting trash from landfills and planting trees. Their friendly, US-based customer success team assists clients from homeowners to contractors and large corporations alike. Sourgum Waste closed its first round of funding in May 2022.

