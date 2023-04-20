Sourgum Waste Wins Three 2023 Globee® Awards for Startup of the Year
Sourgum Waste Named Winner in the 10th Annual 2023 Globee® Awards for Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations.
This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our individuals and teams who consistently strive to address the problem of waste in a modern and sustainable way.”JERSEY CITY, NJ, USA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sourgum Waste proudly announces that the startup has been named a winner three times in the 10th Annual 2023 Globee Awards for Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations. Sourgum took home the titles of Startup of the Year - Consumer Services and Startup of the Year - Others, as well as placing second for Startup of the Year - Business Services.
— Joe Dinardi-Mack, Sourgum Waste CEO
Recognizing exceptional accomplishments in sales, marketing, customer service, and operations, The Globee® Awards for Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations is a prestigious recognition program that honors individuals, teams, departments, organizations, products, and services on a global scale. It is open to entities of all sizes across diverse industries, including startups, small, medium, large corporations, and government and non-profit organizations.
Sourgum Waste is an NJ-based waste & recycling startup that offers on-demand waste services (such as roll-off dumpsters, commercial trash pickup, portable toilet rentals and more) through its proprietary technology and a wide network of vetted haulers. Customers love Sourgum because it takes the hassle and confusion out of getting waste & recycling services, and haulers love Sourgum because it provides them with a steady stream of jobs and the tool to manage these jobs efficiently. By catering to both the customer and the hauler in a single ecosystem, Sourgum is aligning their priorities in a way that drastically improves the waste disposal experience, and reduces the environmental impact.
“We are honored to have been named as winners in the 10th Annual 2023 Globee Awards for Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations,” said Sourgum Waste CEO Joe Dinardi-Mack. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our individuals and teams who consistently strive to address the problem of waste in a modern and sustainable way. We are grateful for this prestigious award and remain committed to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to our clients.”
“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2023 Globee Awards for Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations,” says San Madan, President of Globee Awards. “Your hard work, dedication, and innovative strategies have truly set the standard for excellence in your field. You deserve this recognition for your outstanding achievements and contributions to your industry. We are inspired by your commitment to raising the bar and driving success, and we can’t wait to see what you will accomplish next.”
About the Globee Awards | The Globee Awards presents recognition in nine programs and competitions, including Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Business Awards, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Disruptor Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Information Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations, and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. For more information on the Globee Awards, visit globeeawards.com.
About Sourgum Waste | Sourgum Waste is America’s first haulsourcing platform. Using proprietary technology, the company leverages their network of partnered haulers to provide users with efficient and sustainable waste & recycling services at the click of a button. Founded in 2019 in Jersey City, NJ and backed by generations of waste & recycling experience, Sourgum Waste seeks to revolutionize the outdated waste management industry with modern and lasting solutions, and work towards zero waste by diverting trash from landfills and planting trees. Learn more at sourgum.com.
