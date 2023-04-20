Legion calls for immediate action on defence policy and spending

Media reports reflect threats to Canadian military troops

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Royal Canadian Legion is calling for robust action after learning that Canada’s extraordinary Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members may be facing unnecessary risks. Media reports of insufficient equipment and support – whether while in garrison or deployed - must be taken seriously.



“We were also disturbed to read of the reported assertion that Canada will not meet its defense spending commitment to NATO,” says Bruce Julian, Dominion President. “This is of immediate concern because that reality is directly connected to ensuring our troops are in a strong position to defend not only Canada but our allies, and to the best of their ability. That requires the right equipment at the right time. With additional reports of delayed procurement and unfulfilled military contracts, we are creating a dangerous environment for our troops.”

In 2022, the federal government announced a much-needed Defence Policy Update to address global and systemic security challenges. It is only just now seeking public consultation, and the Legion is calling for this assessment to be expedited. And while significant funding was outlined in the 2023 budget, it was a restatement of already announced defence spending.

“Considering all of these factors, along with the CAF’s ongoing member shortage, the overall threat to our troops remains real,” says Julian. “We must ensure that our Canadian Armed Forces are prepared to respond to the current and future security environment.”

It is important to acknowledge that replacements for the decades-old CF-18 fighter jets and the modernization of NORAD are steps in the right direction but more action is needed, immediately.

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Founded in 1925, the Legion is Canada’s largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S. and Europe. With 250,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

