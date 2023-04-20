Submit Release
Canadian General Investments: Report of Voting Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Canada, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This report is filed under section 16.3 of National Instrument 81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure in respect of the annual general meeting of shareholders of Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSX: CGI, CGI.PR.D) (LSE: CGI) (the “Corporation”) held on April 20, 2023 (the “Meeting”).

There were 14,501,293 common shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting (equal to 69.51% of the issued and outstanding common shares).

Each of the six nominees proposed by management for election as a director of the Corporation, as listed in the management information circular dated February 28, 2023, was elected as a director of the Corporation by votes cast at the Meeting. The detailed results of the vote for the election of each director are set out below.

Name of director Votes for appointment to the Board of Directors Votes for
as a % of
votes cast		 Votes
withheld		 Votes withheld as a % of votes cast
         
James F. Billett 13,392,081 99.73 36,063 0.27
Marcia L. Brown 13,388,109 99.70 40,035 0.30
A. Michelle Lally 13,390,425 99.72 37,719 0.28
Jonathan A. Morgan 12,308,244 91.66 1,119,900 8.34
Vanessa L. Morgan 13,398,450 99.78 29,694 0.22
Michael C. Walke 13,392,151 99.73 35,993 0.27
         

In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as auditor of the Corporation and the directors authorized to fix its remuneration by way of votes cast at the Meeting.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca


