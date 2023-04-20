Submit Release
Bank OZK Announces Record First Quarter 2023 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) today announced that net income available to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2023 was a record $165.9 million, a 29.5% increase from $128.0 million for the first quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per common share for the first quarter of 2023 were a record $1.41, a 38.2% increase from $1.02 for the first quarter of 2022.

Provision for credit losses was $35.8 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $4.2 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $32.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The Bank’s total allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $393.8 million at March 31, 2023 compared to $293.5 million at March 31, 2022.
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) was a record $246.4 million for the first quarter of 2023, a 42.4% increase from $173.1 million for the first quarter of 2022. The calculation of PPNR and the reconciliation to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the first quarter of 2023 were 2.41%, 15.24% and 17.94%, respectively, compared to 1.97%, 11.67% and 13.73%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2022. The calculation of the Bank’s returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
George Gleason, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are pleased to report our record results for the first quarter. These results could not be achieved without the outstanding performance of our teammates. Our strong capital, liquidity and profitability have us well-positioned for the future.”

KEY BALANCE SHEET METRICS

Total loans were $22.06 billion at March 31, 2023, a 16.5% increase from $18.93 billion at March 31, 2022. Deposits were $22.28 billion at March 31, 2023, a 9.6% increase from $20.33 billion at March 31, 2022. Total assets were $28.97 billion at March 31, 2023, a 9.1% increase from $26.56 billion at March 31, 2022.
Common stockholders’ equity was $4.42 billion at March 31, 2023, a 1.7% increase from $4.35 billion at March 31, 2022. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $3.76 billion at March 31, 2023, a 2.1% increase from $3.68 billion at March 31, 2022. During the four quarters ended March 31, 2023, the Bank repurchased approximately 7.84 million shares of its common stock at a weighted average cost of $38.75, for a total of $303.7 million, including 2.35 million shares at a weighted average cost of $38.59, for a total of $85.34 million, during the quarter just ended.
Book value per common share was $38.43 at March 31, 2023, an 8.3% increase from $35.47 at March 31, 2022. Tangible book value per common share was $32.68 at March 31, 2023, a 8.8% increase from $30.03 at March 31, 2022.
The Bank’s ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets was 15.27% at March 31, 2023, compared to 16.38% at March 31, 2022. Its ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets was 13.28% at March 31, 2023, compared to 14.22% at March 31, 2022.
The calculations of the Bank’s common stockholders’ equity, tangible common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share, and ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

ASSET QUALITY

The Bank’s ratio of nonperforming non-purchased loans to total loans (excluding purchased loans) was 0.15% at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.21% as of March 31, 2022. The Bank’s ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets (excluding purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets) was 0.34% at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.16% as of March 31, 2022. The Bank’s annualized ratio of net charge-offs of non-purchased loans to average non-purchased loans was 0.15% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to 0.08% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

MANAGEMENT’S COMMENTS, CONFERENCE CALL, TRANSCRIPT AND FILINGS

In connection with this release, the Bank released management’s comments on its quarterly results, which are available at http://ir.ozk.com. This release should be read in conjunction with management’s comments on the quarterly results.
Management will conduct a conference call to take questions on these quarterly results and management’s comments at 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET) on April 21, 2023. Interested parties may access the conference call live via webcast on the Bank’s investor relations website at https://ir.ozk.com/news/event-calendar, or may participate via telephone by registering using this online form. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived on the Bank's website for at least 30 days.
The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials, and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC’s website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank’s investor relations website at ir.ozk.com. To receive automated email alerts for these materials please visit https://ir.ozk.com/other/email-alerts to sign up.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures, specifically return on average common stockholders’ equity, return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share, common stockholders’ equity, tangible common stockholders’ equity, the ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets, and PPNR, to assess the strength of its capital, its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders and trends in its net revenue. These measures typically adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets or provision for credit losses. Management believes presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information which contributes to a proper understanding of the financial results and capital levels of the Bank. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the schedules accompanying this release under the caption “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release and other communications by the Bank include certain “forward-looking statements” regarding the Bank’s plans, expectations, thoughts, beliefs, estimates, goals and outlook for the future that are intended to be covered by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time. Those statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to: potential delays or other problems in implementing the Bank’s growth and expansion strategies, including hiring or retaining qualified personnel, obtaining regulatory or other approvals, delays in identifying satisfactory sites, obtaining permits and designing, constructing and opening new offices or relocating, selling or closing existing offices; the availability of and access to capital; possible downgrades in the Bank’s credit ratings or outlook which could increase the costs of or decrease the availability of funding from capital markets; the ability to attract new or retain existing or acquired deposits or to retain or grow loans, including growth from unfunded closed loans; the ability to generate future revenue growth or to control future growth in non-interest expense; interest rate fluctuations, including changes in the yield curve between short-term and long-term interest rates or changes in the relative relationships of various interest rate indices; the potential impact of the transition from the London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) as a reference rate; competitive factors and pricing pressures, including their effect on the Bank’s net interest margin or core spread; general economic, unemployment, credit market and real estate market conditions, and the effect of such conditions on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, the value of investment securities and asset recovery values; conditions within the banking industry, including the effects of recent failures of other financial institutions; recently enacted and potential laws and regulatory requirements or changes to existing laws and regulatory requirements, including changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry, changes intended to manage or mitigate climate and related environmental risks or changes in the interpretation and enforcement of such laws and requirements, and the costs and expenses to comply with new and/or existing legislation and regulatory requirements; uncertainty regarding the U.S. government’s debt limit or changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; FDIC special assessments or changes to regular assessments; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding maintaining cybersecurity; the impact of failure in, or breach of, our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom we do business, including as a result of cyber-attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Bank or its customers; natural disasters or acts of war or terrorism; the potential impact of continuing inflationary pressures; the potential impact of supply chain disruptions; national, international or political instability or military conflict, including the ongoing war in Ukraine; the competition and costs of recruiting and retaining human talent; impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets; adoption of new accounting standards, or changes in existing standards; and adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions or rulings as well as other factors identified in this communication or as detailed from time to time in our public filings, including those factors described in the disclosures under the headings “Forward-Looking Information” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of the foregoing risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results or outcomes may vary materially from those described in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. The Bank disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information or otherwise.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations with over 240 offices in eight states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, New York, California and Mississippi and had $28.97 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2023. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on FacebookTwitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P.O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811.


Bank OZK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited

    March 31,     December 31,  
    2023     2022  
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
ASSETS                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 1,039,400     $ 1,033,454  
Investment securities ― available for sale (“AFS”)     3,422,031       3,491,613  
Investment securities ― trading     4,477       8,817  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and other bankers’ bank stocks     62,304       42,406  
Non-purchased loans     21,700,941       20,400,154  
Purchased loans     361,065       378,637  
Allowance for loan losses     (222,025 )     (208,858 )
Net loans     21,839,981       20,569,933  
Premises and equipment, net     677,061       678,405  
Foreclosed assets     66,227       6,616  
Accrued interest receivable     135,314       125,130  
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)     794,542       789,805  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     662,354       663,543  
Other, net     267,479       246,846  
Total assets   $ 28,971,170     $ 27,656,568  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Deposits:                
Demand non-interest bearing   $ 4,419,754     $ 4,658,451  
Savings and interest bearing transaction     9,446,120       9,905,717  
Time     8,417,109       6,935,975  
Total deposits     22,282,983       21,500,143  
Other borrowings     994,079       606,666  
Subordinated notes     347,147       346,947  
Subordinated debentures     121,652       121,591  
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments     171,742       156,419  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     290,269       233,864  
Total liabilities     24,207,872       22,965,630  
                 
Commitments and contingencies                
                 
Stockholders’ equity:                
Preferred stock: $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;
14,000,000 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and
December 31, 2022		     338,980       338,980  
Common stock: $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized;
115,080,108 and 117,176,928 shares issued and outstanding at
March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively		     1,151       1,172  
Additional paid-in capital     1,664,569       1,753,941  
Retained earnings     2,898,904       2,773,135  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income     (141,677 )     (177,649 )
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest     4,761,927       4,689,579  
Noncontrolling interest     1,371       1,359  
Total stockholders’ equity     4,763,298       4,690,938  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 28,971,170     $ 27,656,568  


Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Income
Unaudited

  Three Months Ended
March 31, 		 
  2023     2022  
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
Interest income:              
Non-purchased loans $ 414,896     $ 239,995  
Purchased loans   6,518       8,170  
Investment securities:              
Taxable   10,171       10,611  
Tax-exempt   9,264       2,986  
Deposits with banks and federal funds sold   7,870       609  
Total interest income   448,719       262,371  
               
Interest expense:              
Deposits   93,632       8,492  
Other borrowings   5,422       998  
Subordinated notes   2,574       2,574  
Subordinated debentures   2,239       964  
Total interest expense   103,867       13,028  
               
Net interest income   344,852       249,343  
Provision for credit losses   35,829       4,190  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   309,023       245,153  
               
Non-interest income:              
Service charges on deposit accounts:              
NSF and overdraft fees   4,278       4,201  
All other service charges   6,502       6,690  
Trust income   2,033       2,094  
BOLI income:              
Increase in cash surrender value   4,974       4,793  
Death benefits         297  
Loan service, maintenance and other fees   4,076       3,018  
Gains on sales of other assets   343       6,992  
Net gains (losses) on investment securities   1,716       (90 )
Other   3,887       3,480  
Total non-interest income   27,809       31,475  
               
Non-interest expense:              
Salaries and employee benefits   63,249       54,648  
Net occupancy and equipment   17,870       17,215  
Other operating expenses   45,098       35,852  
Total non-interest expense   126,217       107,715  
               
Income before taxes   210,615       168,913  
Provision for income taxes   40,703       36,410  
Net income   169,912       132,503  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest   (12 )     5  
Preferred stock dividends   4,047       4,480  
Net income available to common stockholders $ 165,853     $ 128,028  
               
Basic earnings per common share $ 1.42     $ 1.03  
               
Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.41     $ 1.02  


Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited

    Preferred
Stock 		    Common
Stock 		    Additional
Paid-In
Capital 		    Retained
Earnings 		    Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
(Loss) Income 		    Non-
Controlling
Interest 		    Total  
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
Three months ended March 31, 2023:                                          
Balances – December 31, 2022   $ 338,980     $ 1,172     $ 1,753,941     $ 2,773,135     $ (177,649 )   $ 1,359     $ 4,690,938  
Net income                       169,912                   169,912  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling
interest		                       (12 )           12        
Total other comprehensive income                             35,972             35,972  
Preferred stock dividends, $0.28906 per
share		                       (4,047 )                 (4,047 )
Common stock dividends, $0.34 per
share		                       (40,084 )                 (40,084 )
Issuance of 473,039 shares of common
stock pursuant to stock-based
compensation plans		           5       518                         523  
Repurchase and cancellation of 2,348,138
shares of common stock under share
repurchase program		           (24 )     (85,315 )                       (85,339 )
Repurchase and cancellation of 215,362
shares of common stock withheld for
tax pursuant to stock-based
compensation plans		           (2 )     (8,672 )                       (8,674 )
Stock-based compensation expense                 4,097                         4,097  
Forfeitures of 6,359 shares of unvested
restricted common stock		                                          
Balances – March 31, 2023   $ 338,980     $ 1,151     $ 1,664,569     $ 2,898,904     $ (141,677 )   $ 1,371     $ 4,763,298  
                                                         
Three months ended March 31, 2022:                                                  
Balances – December 31, 2021   $ 338,980     $ 1,254     $ 2,093,702     $ 2,378,466     $ 23,841     $ 3,117     $ 4,839,360  
Net income                       132,503                   132,503  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling
interest		                       5             (5 )      
Total other comprehensive loss                             (104,769 )           (104,769 )
Preferred stock dividends, $0.32 per
share		                       (4,480 )                 (4,480 )
Common stock dividends, $0.30 per
share		                       (37,842 )                 (37,842 )
Issuance of 248,426 shares of common
stock pursuant to stock-based
compensation plans		           3       1,484                         1,487  
Repurchase and cancellation of 2,883,013
shares of common stock under share
repurchase program		           (29 )     (131,536 )                       (131,565 )
Repurchase and cancellation of 112,974
shares of common stock withheld for
tax pursuant to stock-based
compensation plans		           (1 )     (5,398 )                       (5,399 )
Stock-based compensation expense                 3,874                         3,874  
Forfeitures of 18,992 shares of unvested
restricted common stock		                                          
Balances – March 31, 2022   $ 338,980     $ 1,227     $ 1,962,126     $ 2,468,652     $ (80,928 )   $ 3,112     $ 4,693,169  


Bank OZK
Summary of Non-Interest Expense
Unaudited

    Three Months Ended
March 31, 		 
    2023     2022  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 63,249     $ 54,648  
Net occupancy and equipment     17,870       17,215  
Other operating expenses:                
Software and data processing     9,283       8,186  
Professional and outside services     5,105       4,817  
Deposit insurance and assessments     4,148       2,150  
Advertising and public relations     4,036       1,259  
Telecommunication services     2,273       2,010  
ATM expense     2,139       1,509  
Postage and supplies     1,926       1,698  
Travel and meals     1,815       1,758  
Amortization of intangibles     1,189       1,517  
Writedowns of foreclosed and other assets     941       258  
Loan collection and repossession expense     386       325  
Amortization of CRA and tax credit investments     6,414       5,102  
Other     5,443       5,263  
Total non-interest expense   $ 126,217     $ 107,715  


Bank OZK
Summary of Total Loans Outstanding
Unaudited

    March 31, 2023     December 31, 2022  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Real estate:                                
Residential 1-4 family   $ 950,730       4.3 %   $ 981,567       4.7 %
Non-farm/non-residential     4,868,670       22.1       4,665,268       22.5 %
Construction/land development     8,666,053       39.3       8,215,056       39.5 %
Agricultural     237,852       1.1       239,689       1.2 %
Multifamily residential     1,911,260       8.7       1,503,398       7.2 %
Total real estate     16,634,565       75.5       15,604,978       75.1  
Commercial and industrial     1,089,991       4.9       902,321       4.3  
Consumer     2,598,036       11.8       2,445,851       11.8  
Other     1,739,414       7.8       1,825,641       8.8  
Total loans     22,062,006       100.0 %     20,778,791       100.0 %
Allowance for loan losses     (222,025 )             (208,858 )        
Net loans   $ 21,839,981             $ 20,569,933          


Bank OZK
Allowance for Credit Losses
Unaudited

                           
      Allowance for
Loan Losses		     Reserve for
Losses on
Unfunded
Loan
Commitments		     Total
Allowance for
Credit Losses		  
      (Dollars in thousands)  
Three months ended March 31, 2023:                          
Balances – December 31, 2022     $ 208,858     $ 156,419     $ 365,277  
Net charge-offs       (7,339 )           (7,339 )
Provision for credit losses       20,506       15,323       35,829  
Balances – March 31, 2023     $ 222,025     $ 171,742     $ 393,767  
                           
Three months ended March 31, 2022:                          
Balances – December 31, 2021     $ 217,380     $ 71,609     $ 288,989  
Net charge-offs       361             361  
Provision for credit losses       (13,528 )     17,718       4,190  
Balances – March 31, 2022     $ 204,213     $ 89,327     $ 293,540  
                           


Bank OZK
Summary of Deposits – By Account Type
Unaudited

       
    March 31, 2023     December 31, 2022  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Non-interest bearing   $ 4,419,754       19.8 %   $ 4,658,451       21.7 %
Interest bearing:                                
Transaction (NOW)     4,343,384       19.5       4,097,532       19.1  
Savings and money market     5,102,736       22.9       5,808,185       27.0  
Time deposits     8,417,109       37.8       6,935,975       32.2  
Total deposits   $ 22,282,983       100.0 %   $ 21,500,143       100.0 %


Bank OZK
Summary of Deposits – By Customer Type
Unaudited

       
    March 31, 2023     December 31, 2022  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Non-interest bearing   $ 4,419,754       19.8 %   $ 4,658,451       21.7 %
Interest bearing:                                
Consumer and commercial:                                
Consumer – non-time     3,489,601       15.7       3,916,078       18.2  
Consumer – time     6,154,802       27.6       4,936,061       23.0  
Commercial – non-time     2,487,083       11.2       2,741,007       12.7  
Commercial – time     560,223       2.5       516,477       2.4  
Public funds     2,324,654       10.4       2,103,392       9.8  
Brokered     2,104,023       9.5       2,050,294       9.5  
Reciprocal     742,843       3.3       578,383       2.7  
Total deposits   $ 22,282,983       100.0 %   $ 21,500,143       100.0 %


Bank OZK
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
Unaudited

    Three Months Ended
March 31, 		 
    2023     2022     % Change  
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
Income statement data:                        
Net interest income   $ 344,852     $ 249,343       38.3 %
Provision for credit losses     35,829       4,190       755.1 %
Non-interest income     27,809       31,475       (11.6 )
Non-interest expense     126,217       107,715       17.2  
Net income     169,912       132,503       28.2  
Preferred stock dividends     4,047       4,480       (9.7 )
Net income available to common stockholders     165,853       128,028       29.5  
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1)     246,444       173,103       42.4  
Common share and per common share data:                        
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 1.41     $ 1.02       38.2 %
Basic earnings per common share     1.42       1.03       37.9  
Common stock dividends per share     0.34       0.30       13.3  
Book value per share     38.43       35.47       8.3  
Tangible book value per common share (1)     32.68       30.03       8.8  
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)     117,405       125,004       (6.1 )
End of period shares outstanding (thousands)     115,080       122,677       (6.2 )
Balance sheet data at period end:                        
Total assets   $ 28,971,170     $ 26,562,353       9.1 %
Total loans     22,062,006       18,931,022       16.5  
Non-purchased loans     21,700,941       18,449,723       17.6  
Purchased loans     361,065       481,299       (25.0 )
Allowance for loan losses     222,025       204,213       8.7  
Foreclosed assets     66,227       3,417       1,838.2  
Investment securities − AFS     3,422,031       3,728,284       (8.2 )
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     662,354       667,546       (0.8 )
Deposits     22,282,983       20,329,662       9.6  
Other borrowings     994,079       756,347       31.4  
Subordinated notes     347,147       346,333       0.2  
Subordinated debentures     121,652       121,171       0.4  
Unfunded balance of closed loans     20,965,040       14,954,367       40.2  
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments     171,742       89,327       92.3  
Preferred stock     338,980       338,980        
Total common stockholders’ equity (1)     4,422,947       4,351,077       1.7  
Net unrealized losses on investment securities AFS
included in stockholders’ equity		     (141,677 )     (80,928 )        
Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio     99.01 %     93.12 %        
Selected ratios:                        
Return on average assets (2)     2.41 %     1.97 %        
Return on average common stockholders’ equity (1) (2)     15.24       11.67          
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity (1) (2)     17.94       13.73          
Average common equity to total average assets     15.78       16.86          
Net interest margin – FTE (2)     5.54       4.24          
Efficiency ratio     33.63       38.22          
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans (2) (3)     0.15       0.08          
Net charge-offs to average total loans (2)     0.14       (0.01 )        
Nonperforming loans to total loans (4)     0.15       0.21          
Nonperforming assets to total assets (4)     0.34       0.16          
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (5)     1.01       1.08          
Allowance for credit losses to total loans and unfunded loan commitments     0.92       0.87          
Other information:                        
Non-accrual loans (4)   $ 33,371     $ 37,363          
Accruing loans − 90 days past due                    

         (1)  Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, tangible book value per common share, total common stockholders’ equity and returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
         (2)  Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
         (3)  Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
         (4)  Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
         (5)  Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.


Bank OZK
Selected Consolidated Financial Data (continued)
Unaudited

    Three Months Ended  
    March 31, 2023     December 31, 2022     %
Change 		 
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
Income statement data:                        
Net interest income   $ 344,852     $ 332,488       3.7 %
Provision for credit losses     35,829       32,508       10.2  
Non-interest income     27,809       27,544       1.0  
Non-interest expense     126,217       119,013       6.1  
Net income     169,912       162,825       4.4  
Preferred stock dividends     4,047       4,047        
Net income available to common stockholders     165,853       158,832       4.4  
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1)     246,444       241,019       2.3  
Common share and per common share data:                        
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 1.41     $ 1.34       5.2 %
Basic earnings per common share     1.42       1.35       5.2  
Common stock dividends per share     0.34       0.33       3.0  
Book value per share     38.43       37.13       3.5  
Tangible book value per common share (1)     32.68       31.47       3.8  
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)     117,405       118,201       (0.7 )
End of period shares outstanding (thousands)     115,080       117,177       (1.8 )
Balance sheet data at period end:                        
Total assets   $ 28,971,170     $ 27,656,568       4.8 %
Total loans     22,062,006       20,778,791       6.2  
Non-purchased loans     21,700,941       20,400,154       6.4  
Purchased loans     361,065       378,637       (4.6 )
Allowance for loan losses     222,025       208,858       6.3  
Foreclosed assets     66,227       6,616       901.0  
Investment securities − AFS     3,422,031       3,491,613       (2.0 )
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     662,354       663,543       (0.2 )
Deposits     22,282,983       21,500,143       3.6  
Other borrowings     994,079       606,666       63.9  
Subordinated notes     347,147       346,947       0.1  
Subordinated debentures     121,652       121,591       0.1  
Unfunded balance of closed loans     20,965,040       21,062,733       (0.5 )
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments     171,742       156,419       9.8  
Preferred stock     338,980       338,980        
Total common stockholders’ equity (1)     4,422,947       4,350,599       1.7  
Net unrealized losses on investment securities AFS
included in stockholders’ equity		     (141,677 )     (177,649 )        
Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio     99.01 %     96.64 %        
Selected ratios:                        
Return on average assets (2)     2.41 %     2.35 %        
Return on average common stockholders’ equity (1) (2)     15.24       14.76          
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity (1) (2)     17.94       17.48          
Average common equity to average assets     15.78       15.90          
Net interest margin – FTE (2)     5.54       5.46          
Efficiency ratio     33.63       32.84          
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans (2) (3)     0.15       0.09          
Net charge-offs to average total loans (2)     0.14       0.06          
Nonperforming loans to total loans (4)     0.15       0.22          
Nonperforming assets to total assets (4)     0.34       0.19          
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (5)     1.01       1.01          
Allowance for loan losses to total loans and
unfunded loan commitments		     0.92       0.87          
Other information:                        
Non-accrual loans (4)   $ 33,371     $ 43,411          
Accruing loans − 90 days past due                    

         (1)  Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share and returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
         (2)  Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
         (3)  Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
         (4)  Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
         (5)  Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.        


Bank OZK
Supplemental Quarterly Financial Data
Unaudited

    3/31/23     12/31/22     9/30/22     6/30/22     3/31/22  
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
Earnings summary:                                        
Net interest income   $ 344,852     $ 332,488     $ 294,617     $ 265,793     $ 249,343  
Federal tax (FTE) adjustment     2,603       2,383       2,151       1,300       1,017  
Net interest income (FTE)     347,455       334,871       296,768       267,093       250,360  
Provision for credit losses     (35,829 )     (32,508 )     (39,771 )     (7,025 )     (4,190 )
Non-interest income     27,809       27,544       29,163       26,320       31,475  
Non-interest expense     (126,217 )     (119,013 )     (115,691 )     (109,300 )     (107,715 )
Pre-tax income (FTE)     213,218       210,894       170,469       177,088       169,930  
FTE adjustment     (2,603 )     (2,383 )     (2,151 )     (1,300 )     (1,017 )
Provision for income taxes     (40,703 )     (45,686 )     (35,969 )     (39,375 )     (36,410 )
Noncontrolling interest     (12 )     54             (8 )     5  
Preferred stock dividend     (4,047 )     (4,047 )     (4,047 )     (4,047 )     (4,480 )
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 165,853     $ 158,832     $ 128,302     $ 132,358     $ 128,028  
Earnings per common share – diluted   $ 1.41     $ 1.34     $ 1.08     $ 1.10     $ 1.02  
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1)   $ 246,444     $ 241,019     $ 208,089     $ 182,813     $ 173,103  
Selected balance sheet data at period end:                                        
Total assets   $ 28,971,170     $ 27,656,568     $ 26,232,119     $ 25,919,965     $ 26,562,353  
Non-purchased loans     21,700,941       20,400,154       19,103,546       18,297,638       18,449,723  
Purchased loans     361,065       378,637       410,166       445,080       481,299  
Investment securities – AFS     3,422,031       3,491,613       3,528,077       3,705,807       3,728,284  
Deposits     22,282,983       21,500,143       20,401,876       19,984,187       20,329,662  
Unfunded balance of closed loans     20,965,040       21,062,733       20,091,101       17,369,767       14,954,367  
Allowance for credit losses:                                        
Balance at beginning of period   $ 365,277     $ 335,635     $ 299,938     $ 293,540     $ 288,989  
Net charge-offs     (7,339 )     (2,866 )     (4,074 )     (627 )     361  
Provision for credit losses     35,829       32,508       39,771       7,025       4,190  
Balance at end of period   $ 393,767     $ 365,277     $ 335,635     $ 299,938     $ 293,540  
Allowance for loan losses   $ 222,025     $ 208,858     $ 200,098     $ 190,795     $ 204,213  
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments     171,742       156,419       135,537       109,143       89,327  
Total allowance for credit losses   $ 393,767     $ 365,277     $ 335,635     $ 299,938     $ 293,540  
Selected ratios:                                        
Net interest margin – FTE (2)     5.54 %     5.46 %     5.03 %     4.52 %     4.24 %
Efficiency ratio     33.63       32.84       35.50       37.25       38.22  
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans (2) (3)     0.15       0.09       0.09       0.03       0.08  
Net charge-offs to average total loans (2)     0.14       0.06       0.09       0.01       (0.01 )
Nonperforming loans to total loans (4)     0.15       0.22       0.14       0.16       0.21  
Nonperforming assets to total assets (4)     0.34       0.19       0.13       0.12       0.16  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (5)     1.01       1.01       1.03       1.02       1.08  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans and
unfunded commitments		     0.92       0.87       0.85       0.83       0.87  
Loans past due 30 days or more, including past due
non-accrual loans, to total loans (4) 		    0.15       0.13       0.11       0.11       0.14  

          (1)  Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules that follow under the caption “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
          (2)  Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
          (3)  Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
          (4)  Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
          (5)  Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.


Bank OZK
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis – FTE
Unaudited

    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2023     2022  
    Average
Balance 		    Income/
Expense 		    Yield/
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		    Income/
Expense 		    Yield/
Rate 		 
    (Dollars in thousands)  
ASSETS                                                
Interest earning assets:                                                
Interest earning deposits and federal funds sold   $ 739,521     $ 7,870       4.32 %   $ 1,359,510     $ 609       0.18 %
Investment securities:                                                
Taxable     2,450,756       10,171       1.68       3,378,613       10,611       1.27  
Tax-exempt – FTE     1,027,806       11,727       4.63       570,987       3,779       2.68  
Non-purchased loans – FTE     20,850,529       415,037       8.07       18,154,626       240,219       5.37  
Purchased loans     370,887       6,518       7.13       499,418       8,170       6.63  
Total earning assets – FTE     25,439,499       451,323       7.19       23,963,154       263,388       4.46  
Non-interest earning assets     2,517,047                       2,421,122                  
Total assets   $ 27,956,546                     $ 26,384,276                  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                                                
Interest bearing liabilities:                                                
Deposits:                                                
Savings and interest bearing transaction   $ 9,733,499     $ 42,515       1.77 %   $ 9,522,195     $ 2,783       0.12 %
Time deposits     7,563,013       51,117       2.74       5,760,998       5,709       0.40  
Total interest bearing deposits     17,296,512       93,632       2.20       15,283,193       8,492       0.23  
Other borrowings     467,098       5,422       4.71       756,115       998       0.54  
Subordinated notes     347,049       2,574       3.01       346,227       2,574       3.02  
Subordinated debentures     121,638       2,239       7.47       121,097       964       3.23  
Total interest bearing liabilities     18,232,297       103,867       2.31       16,506,632       13,028     0.32  
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                                                
Non-interest bearing deposits     4,471,407                       4,773,827                  
Other non-interest bearing liabilities     499,997                       312,409                  
Total liabilities     23,203,701                       21,592,868                  
                                                 
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest     4,751,481                       4,788,294                  
Noncontrolling interest     1,364                       3,114                  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 27,956,546                     $ 26,384,276                  
Net interest income – FTE           $ 347,456                     $ 250,360          
Net interest margin – FTE                     5.54 %                     4.24 %
Core spread (1)                     5.87 %                     5.14 %

(1)   Core spread is the difference between the yield on the Bank’s non-purchased loans-FTE and the rate on its interest bearing deposits.


Bank OZK

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Calculation of Average Common Stockholders’ Equity,
Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
and the Annualized Returns on Average Common Stockholders’ Equity and
Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited

  Three Months Ended          
  March 31,     December 31,  
  2023     2022     2022  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
Net income available to common stockholders $ 165,853     $ 128,028     $ 158,832  
Average stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $ 4,751,481     $ 4,788,294     $ 4,608,570  
Less average preferred stock   (338,980 )     (338,980 )     (338,980 )
Total average common stockholders’ equity   4,412,501       4,449,314       4,269,590  
Less average intangible assets:                      
Goodwill   (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangible assets,
net of accumulated amortization		   (2,243 )     (7,572 )     (3,421 )
Total average intangibles   (663,032 )     (668,361 )     (664,210 )
Average tangible common stockholders’ equity $ 3,749,469     $ 3,780,953     $ 3,605,380  
Return on average common stockholders’ equity (1)   15.24 %     11.67 %     14.76 %
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity (1)   17.94 %     13.73 %     17.48 %

(1) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.


Calculation of Total Common Stockholders’ Equity,
Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
and Tangible Book Value per Common Share
Unaudited

    March 31,     December 31,  
    2023     2022     2022  
    (In thousands, except per share amounts)  
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest   $ 4,761,927     $ 4,690,057     $ 4,689,579  
Less preferred stock     (338,980 )     (338,980 )     (338,980 )
Total common stockholders' equity     4,422,947       4,351,077       4,350,599  
Less intangible assets:                        
Goodwill     (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of
accumulated amortization		     (1,565 )     (6,757 )     (2,754 )
Total intangibles     (662,354 )     (667,546 )     (663,543 )
Total tangible common stockholders’ equity   $ 3,760,593     $ 3,683,531     $ 3,687,056  
Shares of common stock outstanding     115,080       122,677       117,177  
Book value per common share   $ 38.43     $ 35.47     $ 37.13  
Tangible book value per common share   $ 32.68     $ 30.03     $ 31.47  


Calculation of Total Common Stockholders’ Equity,
Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
and the Ratio of Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
to Total Tangible Assets
Unaudited

    March 31,  
    2023     2022  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest   $ 4,761,927     $ 4,690,057  
Less preferred stock     (338,980 )     (338,980 )
Total common stockholders’ equity     4,422,947       4,351,077  
Less intangible assets:                
Goodwill     (660,789 )     (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of
accumulated amortization		     (1,565 )     (6,757 )
Total intangibles     (662,354 )     (667,546 )
Total tangible common stockholders’ equity   $ 3,760,593     $ 3,683,531  
Total assets   $ 28,971,170     $ 26,562,353  
Less intangible assets:                
Goodwill     (660,789 )     (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of
accumulated amortization		     (1,565 )     (6,757 )
Total intangibles     (662,354 )     (667,546 )
Total tangible assets   $ 28,308,816     $ 25,894,807  
Ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets     15.27 %     16.38 %
Ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total
tangible assets		     13.28 %     14.22 %


Calculation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue
Unaudited

    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,
2023 		    December 31,
2022 		    September 30,
2022 		    June 30,
2022 		    March 31,
2022 		 
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Net income available to common
stockholders		   $ 165,853     $ 158,832     $ 128,302     $ 132,358     $ 128,028  
Preferred stock dividends     4,047       4,047       4,047       4,047       4,480  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling
interest		     12       (54 )           8       (5 )
Provision for income taxes     40,703       45,686       35,969       39,375       36,410  
Provision for credit losses     35,829       32,508       39,771       7,025       4,190  
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue   $ 246,444     $ 241,019     $ 208,089     $ 182,813     $ 173,103  


Primary Logo

