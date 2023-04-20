Submit Release
FEMA Joins New Orleans Library to Provide Inclusive Preparedness Information During Disability Book Week

BATON ROUGE, La. – FEMA is partnering with state, local and non-profit agencies to present a workshop on preparedness for persons with disabilities.

Anyone who may have access and functional needs requiring more time or effort to prepare for a natural disaster, or to evacuate, as well as their caretakers are encouraged to attend. You do not need to sign up in advance.

Disability Book Week and Preparedness Event - New Orleans

Monday, April 24, from Noon - 3 p.m.

East New Orleans Public Library

5641 Read Blvd.

New Orleans, LA 70127

The digital literacy workshop in New Orleans will focus on accessible computer settings and accessing websites such as damage.la.gov and Ready.gov/disability. Disability specialists will be on hand to answer questions.

This event is a collaboration between FEMA Disability Integration, Louisiana Governor's Office of Disability Affairs, NOLA Ready, Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, New Orleans Public Library System, Lafayette Public Library System, and Families Helping Families. The Governor has signed a Proclamation for Disability Book Week.

FEMA Joins New Orleans Library to Provide Inclusive Preparedness Information During Disability Book Week

