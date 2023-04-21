Robert Jon & The Wreck Release First-Ever Concert Film, Live At The Ancienne Belgique

The CD & DVD Set Highlights Live Electrifying Renditions Spanning Their Prolific Career Including The Popular Fan Favorite “Oh Miss Carolina”
One of the best live albums I’ve heard in years. 10/10”
— - Music News
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, southern roots rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck released Live At The Ancienne Belgique, their first-ever live concert film via Joe Bonamassa’s Journeyman Records. Recorded during their sold-out show at the Ancienne Belgique in Brussels, Belgium on June 29th, 2022, the live CD/DVD set captures the Wreck amid their longest-ever tour – 67 performances in 75 days across 9 countries. The night was nothing less than spectacular, featuring a setlist that spanned the last decade of their prolific career, from their 2013 debut to their 2022 release. Watch the official live music video for “Oh Miss Carolina” NOW and Purchase/Stream Live At The Ancienne Belgique HERE.
“It’s a rollercoaster of rock mastery.” – Vanguard Online
“Like an out-of-control freight train, these boys can’t be stopped” - Metal Talk
It was a memorable and intimate evening of high-driving rock, solid blues, and southern rock charm” - Rock at Night
“A lot of time and effort went into our show at the Ancienne Belgique,” comments frontman Robert Jon Burrison. “We had been meaning to make a live album for years, so we saw this as an opportunity to document and release unique, more evolved versions of our songs.”
Their very recent dynamic new EP release of One Of A Kind, out now on all digital platforms, received rave reviews from all over the world and help catapult the band’s awareness into new heights. Featuring material produced by GRAMMY-Award winners Don Was (Bonnie Raitt, The Stones, John Mayer) and Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Blackberry Smoke, Rival Sons), One Of A Kind showcases Robert Jon & The Wreck’s wide range and dynamic sound, from the instant rock & roll classic “Come At Me” and the captivating, Americana-infused “Who Can You Love,” to the outstanding riff-driven roots rock track “Pain No More.”
The One Of A Kind EP was the first taste of a slate of new material that Robert Jon & The Wreck will roll out over the next year and beyond. Prolific songwriters with a wealth of new material who refuse to be constrained by traditional release strategies, the band’s new partnership with Journeyman Records affords them the opportunity to work with the world’s top producers and release a steady stream of high-quality singles on an ongoing basis, cutting through the industry chaos and ensuring new music is accessible to fans as intended.
Reigning from Southern California, Robert Jon & The Wreck take the Southern rock sound from the east coast and make it their own. Since their inception in 2011, these native Californians; Robert Jon Burrison (lead vocals, guitar), Andrew Espantman (drums, background vocals), Henry James Schneekluth (lead guitar, background vocals), and Warren Murrel (bass) have been electrifying audiences all over the world with their soaring guitar leads, rich vocal harmonies, and memorable tunes. Recently, keyboardist Jake Abernathie joined the band as an official member as they continue to tour and record in the studio. Simply put, it is difficult to ignore when these talented musicians take the stage.
Robert Jon & The Wreck is currently touring as support for Blackberry Smoke as well as their own headlining gigs. For more information and to purchase tickets visit https://robertjonandthewreck.com/
Live At The Ancienne Belgique CD/DVD – by Robert Jon & The Wreck
1. The Devil Is Your Only Friend
2. Rollin’*
3. She’s A Fighter*
4. Do You Remember
5. Henry Guitar Solo
6. Hey Hey Mama
7. Blame It On The Whiskey
8. Oh Miss Carolina
9. Tired Of Drinking Alone
10. Steve Keys Solo
11. The Death Of Me
12. Waiting For Your Man*
13. Andrew Drum Solo*
14. Don't Let Me Go
15. Old Friend
16. Shine A Light On Me Brother
17. Cold Night
18. Glory Bound*
19. On The Run
* DVD Only
2023 US TOUR DATES
* Opening for Blackberry Smoke
4/28/2023 Albany Municipal Auditorium – Albany GA*
4/30/2023 Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa OK*
5/1/2023 The Coda Concert House – Joplin, MO
5/3/2023 Sam’s Burger Joint – San Antonio, TX
5/5/2023 The Guitar Sanctuary – Mckinney, TX
5/6/2023 The Continental Club – Houston, TX
5/7/2023 Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth, TX
5/9/2023 Stickyz – Little Rock, AR
5/10/2023 Hernando’s Hide-A-Way – Memphis, TN
5/11/2023 Tooneys – Mccaysville, GA
5/12/2023 Artisphere Festival – Greenville, SC
5/13/2023 Jones von Drehel Vineyards & Winery – Thurmond, NC
5/14/2023 Salvage Station – Asheville, NC
About Journeyman Records
Journeyman, the newest endeavor between Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman, is a vertically integrated music management, concert promotion and marketing company that builds awareness for great live artists worldwide. After years of perfecting strategies, while building Joe Bonamassa’s career, the company will utilize the same savvy tactics which allowed them to overcome industry barriers that typically held back artists from achieving success. Journeyman provides the infrastructure to take an artist from its infancy, to record music and tour without having to deal with the typical resistance of “gatekeepers” who don’t believe or support emerging acts. Bonamassa has been keen on using his experience to pay it forward to help other artists navigate the murky industry waters. Consequently, Journeyman sets itself apart in this way as being the true market maker for their artists.
